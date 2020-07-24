PD Editorial: Congress provides relief for America’s public lands

What a tonic in a time of national anxiety and self-doubt: Congress has just approved a major piece of legislation that is bipartisan, far-sighted and fiscally sound.

It’s the Great American Outdoors Act. The House voted 310-107 on Wednesday to approve the bill; Senate passage came last month on a 75-23 vote. Reps. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, and Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, are co-sponsors, as are both California senators. President Donald Trump has said he will sign it.

The Outdoors Act does two things, each of them monumental. First, it guarantees full and permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Second, it will pay to reduce the chronic backlog of maintenance and preservation projects in national parks and on other public lands.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund, created in 1964, is supposed to receive $900 million a year from oil, gas and mineral leases on federal lands. The full amount has been allocated only twice. Instead, over the past half-century, $22 billion has been diverted to other purposes.

The Outdoors Act ensures that $900 million will flow into the Conservation Fund every year, fulfilling the intent of the 1964 legislation.

Even at reduced funding levels, the Land and Water Conservation Fund has been a powerful engine for the preservation and development of recreation areas, wildlife habitat and open space. According to Field & Stream magazine, the fund has helped finance conservation projects in 98% of U.S. counties in all 50 states.

Sonoma County obtained its first money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund in 1970: a $74,790 grant to acquire 375 acres on Hood Mountain, which became one of the county’s first three regional parks. Since then the fund has helped finance a lengthy list of the parks, preserves, playgrounds and open spaces that help define Sonoma County’s quality of life.

Full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund opens new and larger possibilities. Future Land and Water Conservation Fund-financed projects promise to be even more significant than those completed to date, enhancing livability and environmental health in Sonoma County and nationwide.

The second provision of the Great American Outdoors Act is equally far-reaching. It creates a $9.5 billion National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund. Revenue from oil, gas and mineral leases will feed the fund over the next five years. The money will be used to reduce a $20 billion backlog of crumbling roads, failing sewer systems and leaky water pipes in national parks and on other federal lands.

California has nine national parks, more than any other state, and also is home to vast tracts of U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and tribal lands. The Outdoors Act will help protect these areas, restore their infrastructure and enhance the public’s ability to enjoy them. It also will support jobs in the multi-billion-dollar recreation and tourism industries.

None of this will raise taxes or fees by a single dime. Nor will it add to the federal deficit. No doubt those facts contributed to the bipartisan support.

For once, Congress has shown itself capable of uniting to promote the general welfare through sensible and sustainable legislation. How about an encore in the areas of education, health care or housing?

