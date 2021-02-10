PD Editorial: Converting a hotel to a shelter is just the start of the spending

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants California to spend hundreds of millions on marquee homelessness programs. Before lawmakers get on board, they should heed their budget adviser’s warning. Making one-time expenditures on infrastructure and leaving localities on the hook for ongoing operational costs isn’t a sustainable plan.

Last year, California launched or expanded several programs to help homeless residents. The most expensive was the $800 million Homekey program. Homekey awarded grants to cities and counties to purchase hotels and motels to convert into housing. Most of the money came from federal coronavirus relief.

The idea was to open thousands of units statewide that didn’t have the same health risks associated with congregant shelters. The virus doesn’t spread as easily through walls as it does from one sleeping area to another in an open shelter space. As Homekey funding wound down at the end of 2020, more than 6,000 housing units for individuals and families had been created at an average cost of $148,000.

Sonoma County was one of the few localities to receive funding for two Homekey sites. It purchased Mickey Zane Place (formerly Azura Hotel) in Santa Rosa and the Sebastopol Inn. They have 75 rooms combined.

In his budget proposal, Newsom wants to double down on Homekey. He’s asked lawmakers to authorize $250 million immediately and $500 million for 2021-22. He also wants $250 million for residential facilities that serve vulnerable adults and seniors as well as $750 million to help localities purchase sites for behavioral health treatment programs.

Whether he gets any of that is up to the Legislature. Before lawmakers decide, they should be sure to read the analysis recently released by the Legislative Analyst’s Office. The LAO is a nonpartisan agency that digs into budget proposals and advises lawmakers about whether money would be spent well. The LAO is staffed by the Capitol nerds who aren’t afraid of numbers, and we write that with the utmost respect.

After reviewing Newsom’s budget proposals, the legislative analyst warned that it isn’t a long-term solution. “The Governor’s response continues to focus on one-time solutions,” the LAO report noted. “As we have said previously, a clear, long-term strategy would make it more likely that the state’s investments would have a meaningful, ongoing impact on its housing and homelessness challenges.”

In other words, not that analysts who want to keep their jobs would ever put it this way, if you’re going to throw money at big projects that make the governor and legislators look like they’re doing something constructive, you’d better figure out how cities and counties will pay to keep hotel-shelters and behavioral health facilities running for years after the state has moved on to other programs.

It’s like someone who receives a used car as a gift. It’s wonderful until you realize that you now need to budget for repairs, gas and insurance. Maybe that car isn’t such a boon.

If localities cannot afford to keep the new facilities running, the state’s upfront investment will have been wasted. Lawmakers therefore must think strategically about long-term solutions and funding streams before just throwing more one-time money at the problem.

Newsom’s expenditures score headlines, and Homekey provided vital resources for combating the coronavirus pandemic. But solving the state’s homelessness crisis requires more than money that disappears after the first year.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.