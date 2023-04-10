PD Editorial: Council members aren’t exempt from tax rules

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Santa Rosa Councilman Eddie Alvarez is putting city employees in a tight spot.

Alvarez, as Staff Writer Paulina Pineda reported, has continued operating for almost a month in defiance of an order to close the marijuana store he opened four years ago in a Russell Avenue strip mall.

At issue: Alvarez, who owes almost $400,000 in state taxes, lost a sales permit that’s required for all California retailers.

But instead of complying with the city’s order to close, the first-term councilman is open for business and racking up fines at a rate of $500 a day.

His tab passed $9,000 last week.

Alvarez is, in effect, thumbing his nose at the city.

He’s hardly the first person to receive a cease-and-desist order. What sets Alvarez apart is obvious: He is an elected member of the City Council.

As a council member, he has one of seven votes on ordinances and resolutions as well as hiring or firing the city manager and city attorney. Alvarez, like his council colleagues, also appoints people to city boards and regulatory commissions.

The city’s code enforcement officers and other rank-and-file employees don’t answer directly to the council, but they should not have to worry about Santa Rosa’s elected leaders undermining their credibility.

Alvarez’s tax issues surfaced in June when the state seized more than $200,000 in cash to cover unpaid taxes. At the time, Alvarez said he hadn’t paid state taxes since opening his marijuana business, The Hook, in 2019.

In February, the state Department of Tax and Fee Administration notified the city that it planned to seize Alvarez’s property to recover $383,032 in unpaid taxes. City inspectors subsequently identified municipal code violations and, upon learning his seller’s permit was revoked, ordered him to close on March 15.

Alvarez called the order “very unjust” and “very frustrating,” saying he was having “positive talks” with the state about resolving his tax issues. “Now,” he said, “I’m having my own city saying I can’t operate.”

Alvarez needs to understand that his position doesn’t entitle him to special treatment — and city officials say they are not giving him any.

“This is a code enforcement issue,” City Manager Maraskeshia Smith said, “and we handle it like we do any other case.”

Which is exactly how the city should handle the matter.

If city officials aren’t held to account, others will feel free to flout the rules. If city officials don’t pay taxes or ignore citations without any consequences, others will be empowered to do the same.

Alvarez isn’t the only entrepreneur to run into tax troubles. Because federal laws limit access to conventional banks, cannabis has evolved as a primarily cash business, which complicates tax payments. But that doesn’t excuse Alvarez or anyone else from paying taxes they owe or complying with other laws.

Since his election in 2020, Alvarez has advocated for better public services and facilities in Roseland and South Park, neighborhoods often overlooked by City Hall in the past. His constituents need an effective City Council member. They’re entitled to a council member who follows the same rules they do.

Councilman Alvarez, settle your tax bill or close your business until you do.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.