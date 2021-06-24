PD Editorial: Council members head for the exits

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Help wanted signs are popping up all over — even city hall. With this week’s resignation of Sonoma Councilwoman Amy Harrington, six local council members have stepped down from their elected positions in less than a year. Make it seven if you count Dominic Foppoli twice; he gave up his Windsor Town Council seat to become mayor and quit that job, too. The others are Logan Harvey and Rachel Hundley in Sonoma, Jason Turner in Cloverdale and Leah Gold in Healdsburg. Their reasons for leaving varied: jobs, family, controversy and, for Foppoli, scandal. But the result is the same: a short-handed council forced to choose between democracy and expediency.

To fill a vacancy, councils generally can set a special election or appoint someone. Both routes have shortcomings: an election takes time and taxpayers have to foot the bill; an appointment takes the choice away from voters. Windsor’s council is presently split 2-2 on how to proceed, which would force an election, their second this year. Sonoma voters must fill their latest vacancy or a majority of the council would be appointees, which isn’t allowed.

Serving on a city council, or in any other local elected office, can be a demanding job with little or no pay. We respect anyone willing to step forward. That said, they aren’t drafted or summoned like jurors. They ask for these positions and, barring extraordinary circumstances, they should finish the job.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.