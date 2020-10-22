PD Editorial: Count everyone when apportioning congressional seats

Now that the decennial census abruptly has wound down, eyes will turn to what Washington does with the numbers. First up is a test for the Supreme Court, and California has a large stake in the outcome.

The question before the court is this: Does the soon-to-be-expanded conservative majority believe that the Constitution means what it says, or will the justices set aside their doctrine of originalism to achieve political goals?

The Constitution requires a census at least every 10 years to ensure that taxes and congressional representation are fairly shared among the states. It further mandates that the census consist of an “actual enumeration” of “the whole number of persons in each state.”

The Trump administration’s position is that undocumented immigrants should not be included in the recalculation of how many seats in the House of Representatives each state gets after the census. A lower court rejected that plan, but the Supreme Court agreed to take a look at it.

California’s interests are at the heart of this dispute. According to a 2018 report by the Department of Homeland Security, California has more undocumented immigrants than any other state, so it stands to lose the most.

California currently sends 53 members to the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s expected to lose one seat after the 2020 census because the state’s population growth has slowed compared with other states.

If the Supreme Court sides with President Donald Trump, California would lose a second seat according to the Pew Research Center, reducing the state’s delegation to 51. Texas and Florida, home to the second- and third-largest populations of undocumented immigrants, would lose one seat each, too. Meanwhile, Alabama, Minnesota and Ohio would each gain a seat.

Along with the reduced representation in the House, the three most populous states would lose one vote apiece in the Electoral College. That anachronistic institution that disproportionately favors small states in presidential elections would become even more skewed.

Squaring Trump’s exclusion effort with the Constitution would require some agile reasoning by the Supreme Court’s growing majority of conservative originalists. They would have to conclude that when the Constitution’s framers wrote “persons,” they really meant “citizens.” And they’d have to find that for certain purposes, an “actual enumeration” can be something less.

There were exclusions in the Constitution as written. “Indians not taxed” didn’t count, and slaves counted as three-fifths of a person. Over time, America amended the Constitution to end those bigotries. In the long and painful struggle to expand the sphere of equality under the Constitution, the country has never made a distinction between citizens and others in counting people.

That’s as it should be. A person living in the United States travels the roads, drinks the water and participates in the economy regardless of his or her citizenship status. The census must account for all persons if it is to be a useful tool for meeting the nation’s needs.

The Trump administration has allowed its animus toward undocumented immigrants to eclipse its oft-professed fealty to the doctrine of originalism. The Supreme Court should show more consistency, fairness and common sense.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.