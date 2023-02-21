PD Editorial: County can assist homeless, clear trail

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sonoma County has a numbers problem: Of the approximately 2,800 homeless people tallied in the 2022 point-in-time count, about 800 had shelter.

That left 2,000 people without anywhere to go.

Some are able to stay with friends or relatives, others spend the night in their cars, but hundreds sleep in the streets or in encampments like the ones that keep popping up along the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.

Homelessness is a chronic problem for communities large and small, in California and across the country. No one has come up with an easy solution — and the problem can’t be simply wished away.

To get people off the street and out of public spaces — without violating court orders — local governments must offer them somewhere else to go.

On Tuesday, Sonoma County supervisors have a chance to provide space for dozens of homeless people while helping anyone who live near the Rodota trail, or enjoys using it. How? By approving fenced camp sites in parking lots at the county government center and the veterans building in Santa Rosa.

Each location could accommodate 40 tents, according to a county staff report, with space for about 25 RVS to park at the veterans building. Tents or palette shelters would be provided, campers would be screened in advance, alcohol and drug use would be prohibited, and each site would have 24-hour security. Social services would be provided at each location. The proposal has funding for one year, including money for enforcement of a camping ban on the Joe Rodota Trail.

Some people will understandably be concerned, but Santa Rosa and Sonoma County have shown that sanctioned camp sites can coexist safely with neighbors.

In 2020, during the COVID lockdown, Santa Rosa pitched 68 tents in neat rows in a fenced-off parking lot adjacent to the Finley Community Center. Social services were offered along with meals, portable toilets and showers. There was security. and police added patrols. About 140 people stayed there over six months, and the city received few complaints while the camp was open.

Santa Rosa now operates a safe parking site for RVs a block away, again without serious incident or opposition. In the past, the county operated overnight parking at the fairgrounds and in the lot now proposed for camping at the county campus.

The county placed 60 palette shelters at Los Guilicos Village in 2020 when it shut down a large encampment that had closed the Joe Rodota Trail for weeks. The camp was to be temporary, but it’s still open, and initial opposition from residents of nearby Oakmont has evolved into acceptance and even support.

About 260 people have stayed at Los Guilicos Village, according to the county, living there for an average of six to nine months.

There are other shelters around Sonoma County, including a managed camp with about 40 tents in Rohnert Park, a veterans village at the county campus, a tiny home village in Petaluma, an RV parking site in Sebastopol, Sam Jones Hall and the Caritas Center in Santa Rosa, and several converted motels.

Despite the added capacity, hundreds of people still live on the streets, and the next Rodota trail encampment appears almost as soon as the last one is gone. More shelter beds and transitional housing are needed for people who want help — and more enforcement is needed for those who don’t.

There is no quick fix, but the supervisors can advance both goals on Tuesday by approving the proposed campsites at the county government center and the veterans building.

