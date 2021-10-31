PD Editorial: County must prove its commitment to diversity

Rahm Emanuel, the former congressman and White House chief of staff, famously said you shouldn’t let a crisis go to waste.

Well, the Board of Supervisors has a crisis on its hands: Sonoma County is getting labeled as a bad place for Black people and other minorities to work.

The county is the largest local employer. It has an annual budget of $2 billion and responsibility for, among other things, public health and safety. The county needs experienced and innovative managers and employees, but it won’t attract or retain them if statements about valuing diversity are only empty words.

Sheba Person-Whitley, who is quitting after 2½ years leading the Economic Development Board, described a toxic workplace atmosphere in county government.

“My time here has been fraught with me doing my very best to perform my duties as Executive Director while managing the stresses and harm caused as a result of racial bias and microaggression,” Person-Whitley wrote Wednesday in an email announcing her resignation to fellow county department heads.

Her note wasn’t the first time she publicly addressed these issues.

In November, The Press Democrat reported that several prominent Black women in local government — including Person-Whitley and Barbie Robinson, then the director of both health services and community development — believed “anti-racist values are still lacking” in liberal Sonoma County.

Both women were present at a public Zoom forum on homelessness in July 2020 when intruders posted racist slurs and images. The perpetrators weren’t identified. However, the women also cited persistent problems within their workplaces.

Person-Whitley said she was excluded from economic initiatives that, in the past, would have included her white predecessor.

“With racism,” she said in a November interview, “there’s implicit and explicit. In the South, you pretty much know where you stand. But in this part of the country, unless they’re using a racial slur, they minimize the extent to which and degree to which racism exists.”

Robinson, who was twice appointed as a crisis manager for county departments in turmoil, sensed a double standard.

“We are constantly having to walk this tightrope and fine line,” she said. “If I’m strong, I’m (viewed as) aggressive. If I’m passive, I’m not a strong leader. When we are socialized in racism and sexism, how do we dismantle that?”

Eleven months later, Person-Whitley is leaving. Robinson is already gone — and her designated successor decided not to take the job after all, citing concerns about the treatment of department heads of color.

Derrick Neal, a health administrator from the Austin, Texas, metro area, was selected just two weeks ago to run the Department of Health Services, one of the county’s most important agencies. It has responsibility for everything from restaurant inspections and the animal shelter to mental health services and the county’s COVID response.

Neal, who is Black, was scheduled to start his new job on Dec. 1, but he backed out on Tuesday, which the county didn’t immediately disclose.

Sonoma County isn’t the only employer dealing with workplace diversity, equity and inclusion challenges. To their credit, the supervisors established an Office of Equity last year, and they included racial equity and social justice in a five-year strategic plan adopted in January.

But the supervisors can’t wait five years. They need to find a new economic development director and another new health director. The general services director is preparing to retire, and other positions throughout county government need to be filled on a regular basis. The first step is repairing the county’s reputation by ensuring it’s a collaborative and bias-free workplace for everyone, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender.

“What has happened really contradicts who we are and what we are all about,” Supervisor Susan Gorin said. It’s up to the county to prove it.

