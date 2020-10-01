PD Editorial: Courts aside, Trump fills top government posts with temps

Last week, a federal judge ruled that President Donald Trump had illegally appointed the acting head of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. And in August, the Government Accountability Office issued a decision saying the president’s appointees to top positions at the Department of Homeland Security were unlawful. Those decisions give Republican senators legal cover to demand better, but apparently not the spine.

Republican senators weren’t always so averse to calling out a president for avoiding confirmation hearings. In 2009, they sent a letter to President Barack Obama complaining about his use of policy “czars.” The creation of these posts, which didn’t require Senate confirmation, circumvented the “constitutionally established process of ‘advice and consent,’ ” the letter complained.

They’re less concerned now that the president is from their own party. Trump hasn’t appointed czars, but he has avoided Senate advice and consent entirely by naming “acting” administrators. Those appointees are supposed to be temporary until the president nominates a permanent replacement. The Trump administration, however, is so chaotic and full of turnover that one acting official follows another with nary a permanent replacement in sight.

Trump’s reluctance to submit nominees for confirmation is strange, considering that he has a loyal Republican majority in control of the Senate that would approve his nominees. At least they would approve the ones who aren’t so unqualified and controversial that some Republican senators balked.

That was likely going to be the case with William Perry Pendley, Trump’s nominee to head the BLM. (That’s the Bureau of Land Management in this case, not Black Lives Matter.) Trump appointed Pendley acting director in June 2019 — after a string of other temporary directors — and officially nominated him to the permanent position a year later.

Pendley has openly disdained the idea of the federal government owning and preserving land, which made him a controversial pick to lead an agency charged with managing millions of acres of federal property. Trying to jam his nomination through would have put vulnerable Republican senators up for reelection in a tough spot. That went double for senators like Colorado’s Cory Gardner and Montana’s Steve Daines, who represent Western states with a lot of public land.

So Trump withdrew the nomination, but he kept Pendley in as acting director. Responding to a lawsuit brought by Daines’ challenger, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a federal judge found that Pendley’s ongoing service without Senate confirmation violated the Constitution.

The Trump administration is appealing that decision — and it disputed the GAO’s finding that the appointments of Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and deputy Ken Cuccinelli were invalid, violating the Federal Vacancy Reform Act and the Homeland Security Act.

On Tueday, a federal judge in Los Angeles reached the same conclusion in the course of overturning fee increases for prospective citizens imposed by the acting officials.

Trump has made it clear he doesn’t want the accountability of even a Republican-controlled Senate confirming his picks. Are senators OK with that? Have they really given up on providing advice and consent to this president, except of course for the purpose of packing the federal courts, including the Supreme Court, with conservative judges?

In a better time, Republican senators would have demanded that the president follow the Constitution and not ignore the role of their institution. But, as in so many other things, they appear more than willing to let Trump run roughshod over America’s democratic norms.

