PD Editorial: COVD poised to claim its 1 millionth American life

PD Editorial: COVID poised to claim its 1 millionth American life

Sometime in the next few days, the United States will pass the grim milestone of 1 million documented COVID deaths. This was a worst-case scenario predicted in the early days of the pandemic. Now it is the tragic reality.

In the spring of 2020, when the coronavirus was still new, forecasts of 1 million deaths were extreme. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert who advised Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, said in March 2020, “So when you use numbers like 1 million, 1.5 million, 2 million, that is almost certainly off the chart. Now, it’s not impossible but very, very unlikely.” He predicted something more like 100,000 to 200,000 deaths, and even that was seen as pessimistic in some circles.

Those extreme forecasts at the time served another purpose, though. They warned Americans just how bad things could get if people didn’t take adequate steps to protect themselves. Writing in the medical journal the Lancet last year, researchers from the Naval Special Warfare Command in Coronado noted, “Initial projections build worst-case scenarios that would never happen as a means of spurring leadership into action.”

But they did happen. America has lost the equivalent of the entire population of Montana or everyone living in San Jose. Social distancing, masking and eventually vaccination were key to keeping the number of deaths down. Not enough people did them.

COVID contributed to the deaths of 91,000 Californians over the past two years. California has a comparably high vaccination rate and a comparably low death rate per capita as a result. Detective Marylou Armer, a Santa Rosa police officer, was among them. She was the first law enforcement officer to die of COVID complications in the state.

The dead included children, siblings, spouses, parents and grandparents. Mostly grandparents. Three-quarters of those whose death involved COVID were 65 or older. Families that lost someone prematurely feel the pain and emptiness of a loved one gone.

With the virus still mutating and cases once again on the upswing, the nation will surge past 1 million deaths.

The pandemic tragedy is not measured in just deaths, either. Many people who have contracted COVID suffer deleterious health effects for months after primary symptoms have passed. Long COVID effects include tiredness, breathing and heart problems, joint and muscle pain, and neurological symptoms.

Some deaths were avoidable if vaccinations and measures to slow the spread of the virus had not been politicized.

The divisiveness that infuses discussions about how to respond to this pandemic is a manifestation of a general split among Americans when it comes to how much they trust science and experts. Republicans have become too skeptical about scientific findings. Democrats sometimes trust too blindly.

When the next pandemic or the next major wave of COVID arrives, those divisions will hinder the response. Americans will get sick, and many potentially will die.

A million Americans died prematurely, and more are yet to die. The nation is diminished by the loss, and recovery won’t be just economic and social. It will take place slowly in the hearts of the friends and families of those we lost.

