PD Editorial: COVID circles back in the recall

There is a certain irony in discovering that the primary sponsor of California’s gubernatorial recall is sidelined during this final week prior to the election because he has COVID-19. Orrin Heatlie, a retired Yolo County sheriff’s sergeant, confirmed his diagnosis on Tuesday to the Sacramento Bee. Fortunately for Heatlie, who is unvaccinated, his case appears to be mild. “I was given some mediation for a cough,” he told the Bee, “but that was it.” Heatlie filed recall papers in February 2020 — about three weeks before California’s first coronavirus stay-at-home order. The recall didn’t make much progress until November, when a judge granted proponents an extra four months to gather signatures and Gavin Newsom, ignoring his own advice about wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings, attended a birthday dinner for a lobbyist friend at the French Laundry in Yountville. Ten months later, it appears the virus has viisted the recall once again. While we’re struck by the irony, we wish Heatlie a quick and complete recovery.

