PD Editorial: COVID lingers, vaccinations languish

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Americans may be done with COVID, but the virus isn’t done with us. Here in Sonoma County, as Staff Writer Martin Espinoza reported Monday, the official numbers are down considerably from a year ago — about 60 new infections detected daily at the end of December compared to 500 a day in December 2021. However, with more people relying on home tests, many cases are going unreported. Meanwhile, a highly transmissible new variant — XBB.1.5 — is spreading quickly, jumping from about 1 in 50 new cases at the start of December to more than 1 in 4 in early January, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most people can avoid the worst consequences — hospitalization, long COVID, even death — simply by keeping up with vaccinations. Yet after a rapid start two years ago, Americans have been slow to roll up their sleeves for the latest booster. Only 15% of those eligible — and 38% of elders, who are most at risk — have received boosters, the Washington Post reports. One recently published study found boosters reduced the possibility of hospitalization among elders by 81%. Boosters are available from health care providers and pharmacies or make an appointment at myturn.ca.gov. If you haven’t gotten yours, don’t wait any longer.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.