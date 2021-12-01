PD Editorial: Cracking down on smash-and-grabs won’t be cheap

A rash of thefts at retail stores has people calling for crackdowns and prosecutions. Something certainly must be done, but anyone who wants more people arrested, convicted and locked up must acknowledge that that approach has costs.

Many of the thefts have featured groups of people acting together to rob a store en masse. They smash cabinets, grab valuable merchandise and flee the scene on foot or by vehicle. Most occur during regular store hours in full view.

The highest profile incidents occurred in San Francisco’s popular Union Square. Success — in this case theft and few arrests — has led to imitators. The smash-and-grab model has hit several California cities and reached at least as far as Chicago and Minneapolis. In Oakland, thieves and vandals have targeted more than two dozen cannabis operations, which have lost more than $5 million. Last week, a group of teens robbed the Santa Rosa Plaza Apple store.

Many of the thefts have been filmed. The footage makes the rounds on social media and brings even more negative national attention to California. Stores threaten to close or move away, and the already-struggling tourism industry fears that visitors will be scared off.

Critics argue that some of the blame for these crimes rests with progressive prosecutors who have championed less charging, lower bail and alternative programs intended to help low-level criminals overcome the root causes of their turning to crime.

Critics also cite Proposition 47, passed by voters in 2014, which set the threshold for felony burglary at $950. Anything less in a day must be charged as misdemeanor petty theft. A lot of televisions and expensive handbags fall in the misdemeanor range, and misdemeanors rarely dissuade criminals.

Police officers and their supporters are among the most vocal critics. They almost always favor a tough-on-crime approach. They also, like pretty much every public agency, wouldn’t mind having more money.

Residents and businesses are concerned, too. Crime rates are ticking up, and these sorts of brazen acts of lawlessness rightly worry everyone.

More money for cops, commitments from prosecutors to prosecute more crimes at higher levels and changing the law to make smash-and-grab a felony all could help, but that approach comes with its own costs. If police arrest more people, more are prosecuted and more go to prison, taxpayers would pay the bill and would have to address the strain on the incarceration system.

Californians might not remember the campaign for Prop. 47, but a lot of its justification was the fact that the state was under a federal court order to reduce the prison population by tens of thousands of inmates to ease crowding.

If the state starts locking up thousands of people again for smash-and-grab and other nonviolent crimes, it will add up quickly at the going average cost of more than $100,000 each per year. In addition, given prison crowding concerns and federal directives, the state and localities might have to build expensive new prisons and jails to accommodate the additional inmates.

There’s also the potential for backsliding on improvements to the justice system that historically led to disparate racial outcomes. Nevertheless, the current situation is untenable. Some sort of crackdown on smash-and-grabs is required. It just won’t be cheap.

