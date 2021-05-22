PD Editorial: Create a Jan. 6 commission to find the truth

Republicans in the U.S. Senate must choose between the truth and fealty to former President Donald Trump and his lies. Those who choose truth will join Democrats to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 assault of the U.S. Capitol.

In the waning days of his presidency, Trump incited a mob of his followers to storm the Capitol and try to stop Congress from certifying the results of the election he had lost. The rioters breached the building, forced a suspension of the certification process and left a trail of desecration.

Trump was impeached for his role, but the vote in the Senate fell short of the two-thirds necessary to convict him. Now many Republicans, including Trump, wish to forget what happened, as if it didn’t matter.

The House voted 252-175 Wednesday to establish a Jan. 6 commission that would investigate what happened and propose ways to prevent a similar incident in the future. Thirty-five Republicans supported the measure.

But the proposal’s prospects in the Senate dimmed that same day when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his opposition. Unless at least 10 Republican senators break ranks, the bill will fall short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

The idea of a commission modeled on the ones that investigated the Kennedy assassination, the space shuttle Challenger disaster and the 9/11 attacks surfaced soon after Jan. 6. Republicans were skeptical from the start, fearing that Democrats would use any such panel as a partisan bludgeon.

House Democrats took those concerns to heart and sought a fair, bipartisan path forward. Each party’s leaders would appoint five members to the commission. Subpoenas could be issued only by a majority vote or with the agreement of the Democratic and Republican co-chairs. The commission would have a Dec. 31 deadline to finish its work.

This structure, negotiated by the top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, meets House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s initial demands for bipartisanship. Yet on Tuesday, one day before the House vote, McCarthy urged his Republican caucus to reject the compromise.

Now Republican senators are lining up to oppose the commission. McConnell argues that it’s time to “move on” and that Congress should not be forced to contend with the “distraction” of an investigation.

Moving on to other business sounds good, but it’s Trump and his enablers who are preventing the country from doing so. It’s Trump who continues to spread the toxic lie that he was cheated of victory in the Nov. 3 election. It’s Trump who is feeding the same fury and the same delusions that led his supporters to attack the Capitol. He’s also driving fear among elected Republicans who do not wish to face primary opposition.

Yet fear should never drive policy decisions nor the search for truth. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Michigan, put it well when he said of Republican opposition, “If the truth becomes your enemy, you may be in the wrong line of work.”

Congress needs to fully investigate the origins and consequences of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Understanding why and how it happened will help America prevent the same from happening again.

