PD Editorial: Critical shortage adds to mental health crisis

The Biden administration wants insurance companies to bolster coverage for mental health treatments, but there are not enough psychiatrists, psychologists and counselors available to meet demand. America has a mental health emergency, and we’re not talking about the depressing possibility of another Biden-Trump presidential election.

Mental and behavioral health are no less critical to a person’s overall health than physical health. A mental crisis can be just as debilitating as a physical one.

The 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Act therefore requires insurers to cover mental and behavioral health services the same as physical health. That should have been the end of it. Combined with the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare), which requires everyone to have health insurance coverage, all Americans should have had access to the mental health coverage that they need.

It hasn’t worked out that way. The American Psychiatric Association reports that most insurers have met the basic requirements of the law, but have had a hard time satisfying the more-complex parts. For example, managing prior authorizations, setting reimbursement rates and designing equitable in- and out-of-network practices have proved problematic.

The Biden administration wants insurance companies to do better. It recently proposed rules that would require insurers to study how well they deliver mental health benefits and, if they aren’t in full compliance with federal law, to take remedial action to get there.

That’s all well and good, but some of the problems are outside insurers’ control. They could and should take every effort to create mental and physical health coverage parity, but if there aren’t enough providers to meet demand, people still won’t be able to find a provider.

The COVID pandemic took a heavy toll on Americans’ psyche. The annual California Health Interview Survey published by UCLA found that more people, especially young people, are considering suicide compared with pre-pandemic. At the same time, a quarter of Californian adults needed professional treatment for emotional or mental health issues or for alcohol or drug abuse. That also was an increase from pre-pandemic.

The effects are everywhere. It could be as simple as someone running with a short temper in the workplace, making life miserable for everyone else. In more extreme cases, it manifests on city streets with scenes of mental health crisis, homelessness and substance use disorders.

The supply of mental health providers isn’t keeping up. Researchers predict that the nation will face a shortage of up to 31,000 psychiatrists in 2024. That shortfall will linger for decades if nothing changes. Both population growth and a wave of retirements contribute to the shortage, but so do an insufficient number of students entering training.

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration estimates that 163 million Americans live in places with a shortage of mental health practitioners. Even in places with providers, nearly half of psychiatrists do not accept insurance because of low reimbursement rates compared with physical care. There’s a better paycheck available by billing wealthier clients directly.

These are systemic problems that simply directing insurance companies to study their performance won’t fix. There’s nothing wrong with the Biden administration working with insurance companies, but if it wants to improve mental health services, it must also work to improve the training pipeline and compensation for providers.

