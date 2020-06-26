PD Editorial: Crozier stuck up for his crew, and lost his job

The case of Capt. Brett Crozier took another strange twist last week with the Navy’s announcement that he wouldn’t resume command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Crozier, a Santa Rosa native, was relieved of duty after sounding the alarm about a coronavirus outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier, a verdict rendered without anything resembling an investigation.

After a public outcry ― and an astonishing rant by the acting Navy secretary, who was soon out of a job ― several Navy leaders called for Crozier’s reinstatement.

A decision was put on hold pending further investigation; then on Friday, the new Navy secretary announced that Crozier wouldn’t get his job back after all.

Here’s the twist: The Navy says Crozier isn’t being punished for pressing the Navy to help his crew, but for failing to do more himself.

Talk about a bitter irony.

Dysfunction and disarray are practically synonymous with the Navy after a bribery scandal involving high-ranking officers, a SEAL accused of war crimes and collisions and other mishaps at sea that cast doubt on training, discipline and competence.

Crozier presented an opportunity for the Navy to start salvaging its reputation.

But where much of the public saw a hero, the Navy found a scapegoat.

The tale begins with a port call in Danang, Vietnam in early March. The Navy decided to go ahead with the visit despite the coronavirus threat. There’s no room for social distancing in the tight quarters of an aircraft carrier, and within a week, dozens of sailors had fallen ill.

Crozier pressed his superiors for help in an April 2 letter that was leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle. He wanted the Navy to find hotel rooms on Guam to isolate crew members who had been infected or exposed. “Sailors do not need to die,” he wrote. More than 1,200 crew members, including Crozier, eventually contracted COVID-19. One died.

Instead of stepping up efforts to assist the crew, Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary, fired the captain. Modly then took a government jet to Guam, at a cost of $243,000, to trash Crozier and bawl out the crew of the Roosevelt after they cheered for their skipper as he left the ship.

Modly resigned, the Navy promised to expedite the removal of sailors from the ship, and Adm. Michael Gilday, the chief of Naval operations, among others, said Crozier should be reinstated. But after a two-month delay for an internal investigation, he changed his mind.

“Had I known then what I know today, I would not have made that recommendation to reinstate Captain Crozier,” Gilday said Friday.

He now believes Crozier “did not do enough, soon enough.” The Navy review criticized Crozier for allowing infected sailors to move about the ship and focusing on hotel rooms instead of placing at-risk crew members in gyms at the naval base on Guam.

While second-guessing Crozier and other officers on the Roosevelt, Gildea defended the decision by Navy brass to make a stop in Danang as “sound.” He told reporters Crozier wasn’t being punished for his letter, adding that he would receive no further punishment.

That’s disingenuous. Crozier is no longer eligible for command, effectively ending his 30-year Navy career.

A congressional investigation is expected, and the findings may restore Crozier’s reputation, if not his command. But by punishing a respected captain for trying to protect his crew, the Navy suffered another self-inflicted wound.

