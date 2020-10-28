PD Editorial: Cruel child separation policy has predictably cruel results

President Donald Trump’s immigration program has created hundreds of orphans. Such cruelty was always the point.

The administration’s policy of separating children from their asylum-seeking parents was designed to be cruel as a deterrent to Central Americans fleeing violence and crushing poverty. Don’t come here; you’ll lose your kids.

From the get-go, U.S. attorneys along the border with Mexico expressed concern about the welfare of children separated from their families by the “zero tolerance” policy. On a conference call, Jeff Sessions, who was the attorney general, told them, “We need to take away children,” according to participants’ notes.

One participant summed up the rationale in shorthand: “If care about kids, don’t bring them in. Won’t give amnesty to people with kids.”

A week later, then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein went even further, saying it didn’t matter how old the children were. He criticized prosecutors for refusing cases because the children were infants.

That cruel policy has now led to predictably cruel results. The administration has admitted that it cannot find the parents of more than 500 children separated from their families. These are sons and daughters, some torn from their parents’ arms as infants, who might never see their mother or father again.

The years of separation that have already occurred can never be made up, and psychologists say they will lead to lasting detrimental effects for the children. One psychologist called the forced, abrupt separation of families “a huge psychological trauma and assault” on the children.

“When you disrupt those relationships, you pull the rug out from under everything that supports emotional, social, physical well-being,” said Jack Shonkoff, a professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. Prolonged stays in institutionalized settings could have equally profound impacts on the children, he said.

A federal judge has ordered the administration to do more to help court-appointed researchers find the parents. Those efforts are hampered by the administration’s inept record keeping, ongoing violence in the Central American nations the parents were deported to and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was coordinated cruelty, coordinated abuse, at the highest and the lowest levels of the American government,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, calling for a special commission to investigate the policy, which separated thousands of families in 2017 and 2018.

Castro’s proposal deserves serious consideration. Its mandate should be determining whether any laws were broken and, if so, bringing those who broke them to justice.

According to a response to a draft report of an investigation by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Trump drove the policy himself. In the response, Justice Department attorney Gene Hamilton pointed to an April 3, 2018, meeting between top officials and the president in which the president “ranted” and went on a “tirade” about immigration, demanding as many prosecutions as possible.

But employees at all levels of U.S. government carried it out, including prosecutors who had to know better. This will be a long-lasting stain on America’s soul. Erasing it may not be possible, but the nation must make sure that everything in the government’s power that can be done will be done to reunite these families.

