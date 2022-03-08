PD Editorial: Deciding when it’s safe to unmask

Maybe the memo hasn’t reached the “people’s convoy” truckers driving a daily protest lap around Washington’s Beltway, but COVID restrictions are going away almost as fast as fuel prices are going up. Next to go: California’s requirement that schoolchildren wear masks in the classroom. That mandate expires on Friday. Sort of. State health officials will still “strongly” recommend masks in the classroom, but decisions about requiring them will fall to individual school districts.

Superintendents and school boards already have taken a lot of flak over masking policies and, in some districts, they have ended up in court. With a recent poll showing parents of school-age children divided over dropping mask rules, there may be some opposition to whatever districts decide now.

We don’t want to quibble with local control, but the state is shifting responsibility without any guidance on when it is and isn’t safe for kids to go mask-free. School officials are educators, not public health experts. It might be easier for them to decide — and defend their decisions — if health officials would suggest some metrics, such as COVID-19 case rates or vaccination thresholds, to guide those potentially controversial choices.

