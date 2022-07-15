PD Editorial: Dial 988 for mental health emergencies

A new 988 hotline, which will launch of Saturday, is part of a nationwide effort to improve access to psychiatric care for people in crisis.

The easy-to-remember 988 number is a quicker route to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline operated through a network of regional crisis centers. For family members concerned about loved ones suffering from mental illness, the line also offers an alternative to calling 911, which prompts the arrival of police and, at times, an escalation of tensions, sometimes with fatal consequences.

Each state can set up its own hotline under a bipartisan law signed by President Donald Trump in 2020.

In California, advocates fear some emergency calls will go unanswered if the Legislature doesn’t provide more funding for call centers, but the initial investment is enough to get the program up and running and to determine whether it has adequate resources to provide this vital service.

The need for the new hotline is all too evident. The nation’s suicide rate has increased almost 30% since 2000, and suicide is now the second-leading cause of death among young adults and adolescents. From 2016 to 2018, almost 40 out of every 1,000 visits to an emergency room involved a diagnosis of a mental health disorder.

The pandemic deepened the need for a safe harbor. The California Council of Community Behavioral Health Agencies, which includes the state’s 13 calls centers, reports a 67% increase in calls in recent years. About 4 in 10 adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder in 2020, up from 1 in 10 adults the year before, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey.

Mental health professionals warn that people dialing the new hotline could overwhelm the call centers. Calls are expected to increase by 25% nationwide this year, according to one estimate. Other estimates predict calls will triple.

Even before the new hotline, some call centers fielded more requests than they were equipped to handle. Last year, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline received about 2 million calls, and many didn’t get through.

California officials committed to spending $20 million to support the hotline, but mental health advocates estimate $50 million will be needed to ensure sufficient staffing and equipment to avoid lost calls or rerouting of callers to distant communities or hospitals without available psychiatric beds.

The federal law granted states the authority to levy an extra fee on landline and cellphone bills to help fund the program, but only four states — Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Virginia — have done so. A bill to introduce a 30-cent charge per line in California stalled in the Legislature.

State lawmakers need to monitor use of the new hotline in the next few months and move quickly to bolster funding if call centers need help. Whether it’s by a direct investment or through a surcharge that would provide sustained funding, the Legislature is obligated to make the new hotline a success and ensure no call for help goes unanswered.

