PD Editorial: Dianne Feinstein: Passing of a political giant

Dianne Feinstein’s extraordinary career was filled with firsts and superlatives.

Feinstein was the first woman elected without first being appointed to San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, the first woman president of the board and the first woman elected mayor of San Francisco. She was the first woman nominated by a major party for governor of California, the Golden State’s longest-serving U.S. senator and the longest-

tenured female senator in U.S. history.

With her passing Thursday, hours after casting her final vote, America lost one of the towering figures of state and national politics.

Feinstein’s steady climb through the male-dominated world of politics cleared a path for other women that will lead to the Oval Office. Beyond her trailblazing milestones, she deserves gratitude for her willingness to reach across the aisle, to seek compromise where it was possible. She was pragmatic, cordial, a throwback to a more civil era.

America’s politics would be less toxic, and our problems might seem less intractable, if more political leaders followed Feinstein’s example.

However, her conciliatory approach — she once urged voters to “have some patience” and hope Donald Trump “has the ability to learn and change” — increasingly frustrated the dominant progressive wing of her own party. California’s Democratic Central Committee didn’t endorse Feinstein’s reelection in 2018, and she came under pressure to resign from the Senate as her health declined over the past two years. She planned to step down at the end of her term in 2024.

We didn’t always agree with Feinstein. For example, her support for Central Valley water interests threatened coastal fisheries. But by any fair assessment, her legislative record was substantive, and it advanced many top liberal priorities.

Feinstein sponsored the 1994 assault weapon ban, which helped drive down gun violence until a Republican majority allowed it to expire in 2004. She continued to fight for stronger gun safety measures.

She preserved millions of acres of parks and wilderness, including brokering a 1996 deal to protect stands of ancient redwoods in Humboldt County’s Headwaters Forest.

As chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, again the first woman in that post, Feinstein delivered a blistering report detailing the CIA’s use of secret prisons and torture after the 9/11 attacks.

She was an unwavering advocate for anti-discrimination laws and reproductive choice and, reversing early stances, she supported same-sex marriage and opposed capital punishment.

By resisting calls for her resignation, Feinstein ensured confirmation of dozens of President Joe Biden’s judicial appointees. Her death leaves a 10-10 partisan split on the Judiciary Committee, and if Republicans block a replacement — as is expected — judicial vacancies may be frozen until after the 2024 election.

Feinstein’s successor will be named by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who should stick to his promise to appoint a caretaker to finish her term. The primary is in March, and numerous candidates already are running. There’s no need for Newsom to put his thumb on the scale.

Some people may know not know that Feinstein nearly left public service 45 years ago after two unsuccessful campaigns for mayor of San Francisco. A shocking tragedy — the 1978 assassination of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk — changed the trajectory of her political career.

Feinstein, then president of the Board of Supervisors, succeeded Moscone. She helped a shaken city heal and remained mayor for nine years, establishing herself as a formidable political leader. If her declining health overshadowed her legacy, her final Senate vote — to avoid a looming government shutdown — underscored her devotion to the public good. RIP, Senator Feinstein.

