PD Editorial: Dilapidated schools aren’t safe schools

Students carry a lot more than their backpacks to school these days.

There are, of course, the age-old social and academic challenges shared by generations of adolescents. Today’s students also are coping with aftereffects of the COVID pandemic, including learning loss and social isolation. Then there is stress from lockdown drills and worrying that the next Columbine, the next Sandy Hook, the next Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the next Uvalde might happen at their school.

Students need a safe and secure environment to thrive.

Whether they’re prekindergartners or seniors on the cusp of college or career, kids need caring adults — teachers, counselors, administrators and parents — to guide them.

And they deserve decent facilities.

Students should be free to focus on math and science, English and arts without exposed wires hanging from the ceiling, water damage from leaky roofs, moldy walls, foul restroom odors and raw sewage spilling into classrooms and hallways.

That is a sampling of the squalor Press Democrat reporter Alana Minkler saw when students gave her a tour of Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa.

“It’s inhumane,” senior Caidyn Peterson said.

On most days, students said, there are only seven toilets available for girls and 16 urinals and four toilets for boys — a small fraction of what the state requires.

Santa Rosa City Schools officials reacted immediately after a fatal stabbing March 1 in a Montgomery High classroom, convening an emotion-filled “listening session,” facilitating student demonstrations and pledging to make campuses safer.

At Tuesday’s listening session, some students requested faster and more complete disclosures about threats resulting in lockdowns, others urged the district to hire more counselors and mental health professionals. But the first student to speak described the dilapidated facilities at Montgomery High.

The school has been neglected for too long.

Montgomery, built in 1958, is the second oldest of Santa Rosa’s five comprehensive high schools. District officials admit it has bigger maintenance needs, yet Montgomery has received less attention than newer schools.

About 1,500 students are enrolled at Montgomery, and classes meet in the main buildings on the open-air campus as well about two dozen bungalows. Students have complained about deteriorating conditions for years. During Minkler’s tour, a student tripped on a splintered piece of a makeshift wood bridge connecting some of the bungalows.

In 2016, a school district report identified $98.5 million in maintenance and repairs at Montgomery. The list included leaks and rot, malfunctioning mechanical systems and noncompliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. But, as Minkler reported, much of the money from bond acts approved by district voters in 2014 was diverted to heating and air conditioning repairs and roof replacements at other schools.

Indeed, Montgomery was an afterthought when the school board appropriated funds from the $175 million bond for secondary schools. Despite being high on the list of needs, Montgomery got left off the initial list of projects until teachers and staff made a public appeal at a board meeting in September 2016.

Santa Rosa school district voters approved a $398 million high school bond last year, and the board will soon decide how to spend that money. Students need to be safe from violence, and they also need schools that aren’t falling apart from neglect. Montgomery students have been shortchanged. They know it. They deserve better.

