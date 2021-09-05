PD Editorial: Disgraced former mayor reopens wounds in Windsor

Who knows what Windsor’s disgraced former mayor is thinking? One thing is abundantly clear, though: Dominic Foppoli doesn’t care much about his former constituents. How else to explain his filing paperwork to possibly run for mayor in 2022?

Famous politicians and actors sometimes can achieve some sort of redemption after a scandal. Foppoli is neither. That doesn’t mean he can’t make amends, but if he thinks that the people of Windsor would so quickly forgive and forget his alleged misdeeds, he is deluding himself.

Not even four months have passed since Foppoli resigned on May 21 after nine women publicly accused him of sexual harassment, abuse and assault. One of his accusers is Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus. Foppoli remains the subject of two criminal investigations for sexual assault, one in Sonoma County and the other in Florida.

That was a dark spring for Windsor, not just because the mayor faced such serious and damning accusations, but also because for weeks he refused to step down. He dug in his heels against mounting accusations and calls for him to leave office. That insulted the constituents he had sworn to serve and prolonged the public pain of his accusers. It was one of the most shameful, narcissistic public displays the North Bay has ever witnessed.

Foppoli finally yielded and dropped out of the public eye. Windsor could start to heal.

Now he’s back, aggravating wounds that haven’t had time to heal. The women he allegedly assaulted suffer the most harm, once again forced to witness a man they say violated their person line up to seek a position of power and public trust.

Whatever his level of hubris — and his actions in the spring demonstrated that it is high — Foppoli surely must realize that he will not be a credible candidate for mayor any time soon. He hasn’t even taken the normal first step of the wrongdoer who seeks redemption of publicly apologizing and coming clean. If he wants to someday run for office again someday, Foppoli must stand before the people and answer every question. Go to Windsor’s Town Green, face the public and be honest.

The best interpretation — and the word “best” is used only in the sense of least bad in this case — is that Foppoli isn’t really planning to run for mayor. Rather, he filed the paperwork so that he could continue to control about $24,000 remaining in his campaign account. The people who had previously donated to his campaign can’t just take their money back, as much as they might like. Foppoli also can’t spend the money on himself.

Former candidates may give leftover money to a nonprofit or another candidate. Foppoli might be hard pressed to find a candidate who wants to accept money from someone accused of sexual assault. The same might be true of most nonprofits. Perhaps the best use of those lingering funds would be to donate them to a local nonprofit that helps survivors of sexual assault.

Then, once the money is gone, Foppoli should drop back into private life and let Windsor and his accusers heal.

