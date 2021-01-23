PD Editorial: Distribute relief funds to counties equitably next time

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

If you live in Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Lake or any other California county with fewer than 500,000 residents, the state shortchanged you when doling out federal coronavirus relief funds last year. The 16 most populous counties received almost twice as much money per person as the 42 smaller ones because … well, for no good reason. When the next federal relief package arrives, that must not happen again.

The funding favoritism came to light in a report by State Auditor Elaine Howle’s office, which has been doing a bang-up job lately. Auditors found that populous counties like San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco received $190 or $197 per resident. The rest of the counties got only $102 per person.

The reasons are complex, but the broad outline isn’t. There’s plenty of blame to go around.

The root of the disparity began at the federal level. When Congress enacted the Coronavirus Air, Relief and Economic Security Act, it gave large counties about $174 per person directly. It also gave $9.5 billion to the state, some of which was supposed to even things out.

So out of the gate, the federal government gave big counties a leg up.

Lawmakers set aside $1.3 billion of the federal dollars for counties to address public health and safety needs due to COVID-19. The rest of the money supported K-12 education, community colleges, emergency housing for homeless Californians and other COVID-19 expenses.

The Legislature asked Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration to allocate the county funds in a way that would redress the imbalance that the federal government had created. But lawmakers didn’t provide a detailed explanation of how that should happen.

Left to its own devices, the Department of Finance didn’t deliver. It kept the big counties flush at the expense of the small ones.

At each step, greater thoughtfulness and planning might have prevented this disparity. Finance officials argue that one reason big counties got more money was because the coronavirus was spreading more quickly and devastatingly in high-population areas. In fact, it wasn’t. Auditors noted that the disease hit many smaller counties just as hard or harder than the big cities.

It’s tempting to call out the urban-rural split in this mess, but we’re willing to chalk this one up to bad decisions in the moment, not malfeasance. Congress, the Legislature and the Newsom administration all could have done a better job.

The important thing is that the state learns from those mistakes. President Joe Biden is pushing for another massive relief bill that would send funds to states again. Ideally it will not contain the same initial dump of cash on big counties that created the initial disparity. Instead, leave it to states to allocate funds where they are most needed and based on transparent criteria that treats all people the same.

In other words, lawmakers and the Newsom administration should, as the auditor recommends, “provide equitable funding to counties on a per-person basis or other basis that treats counties fairly and equitably.” That shouldn’t be so hard.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.