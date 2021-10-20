PD Editorial: Do the little things to fight the drought

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Rain is in the forecast for the next several days! Wet, desperately needed rain and maybe even snowfall in the mountains are here. Yet it won’t be enough to end the drought, not by long shot. Confronting the state’s current water woes and preparing for the future will require creative thinking and sacrifice.

The past water year, which ended Sept. 30, was the driest in nearly a century. Statewide precipitation was less than half of normal, and the lowest since 1924, according to the Western Regional Climate Center.

Signs of the drought are everywhere, and not just the parched fields, brown lawns and low reservoirs. Literal signs line highways through agricultural parts of the state. Drive down the Central Valley, where farmers have no love for policies and threats that reduce their water allocations, and one sees them in abundance.

“Is feeding children wasting water?”

“Stop flushing millions of gallons of fresh water into the ocean!”

The latter refers to precipitation not captured and water that helps preserve fish habitat and other environmental needs.

Californians understandably want easy solutions. One idea often kicked around is dredging Lake Mendocino. Why not do it now, people wonder, while water levels are low? Then in the future it could hold more water in reserve for the next drought. That won’t help the current circumstances, but it sure sounds like good planning.

But as Staff Writer Mary Callahan found, dredging Lake Mendocino would be very expensive for minimal gain. Even that gain would first require figuring out significant logistical challenges like where millions of cubic yards of dredged material goes and complying with environmental laws.

Just because this idea doesn’t pan out, it doesn’t mean Californians should stop pitching others to deal with climate change. Water shortages almost certainly will persist in the short term and potentially for many years to come.

Big solutions like dredging a reservoir or cutting off agricultural uses appeal to people because they require minimal personal sacrifice. Water bills might go up a few dollars, but that’s lost in the hum of monthly bills. It’s not a personal inconvenience.

Yet personal inconvenience is exactly what is required. Conservation is the best thing that every Californian can do to help mitigate the drought. Months ago, state water officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Californians to reduce their water consumption voluntarily. Few complied. The governor asked for a 15% reduction in July. Residents reduced their consumption by less than 2%.

To their credit, Californians have cut back over years. They’re using less water per capita than they did in 2014. But it’s not enough given the magnitude of the problem.

Some communities have begun to impose mandatory reductions. San Jose recently became the biggest city to do so. There, residents must use 15% less water compared with 2019. Those who go over will pay steep fees. New local and state restrictions are sure to follow.

Water is essential to life, but so many things that people do with water are not essential. Shorter showers, efficient watering of gardens, simply not leaving the tap running while brushing teeth. These and other measures all will help the state persevere through a drought with no end in sight. Big ideas are great, but when millions of people do the little things, it makes a tremendous difference.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.