PD Editorial: Doing nothing about school shootings isn’t an option

For children in the United States, the leading cause of death isn’t disease or drowning or automobile accidents.

It is firearms.

Gunshot wounds killed more youngsters than car accidents for the first time in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It was only a matter of time.

The number of children and teenagers up to age 19 killed in crashes declined steadily for decades as new standards made cars safer and more motorists put on their seat belts and put down their cellphones.

Even after a slight bump in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the rate — 4.8 deaths per 100,000 youth — is half of what it was in 2000.

In contrast, youth deaths by gunfire started climbing about 10 years ago and increased sharply in 2020 to a rate of 5.3 per 100,000 — up a third since 2000.

The spike, the CDC said, was driven largely by firearms-related homicides, which increased 33.4% from 2019 to 2020.

School shootings are a small fraction of those homicides, but they too are on the rise. The Washington Post counted 42 in 2021 — the most in any year since 1999, the first year covered by the newspaper’s database of shootings on campus during school hours. There have been 24 shootings this year, the Post reported.

Too often, children are killing other children.

The perpetrator in 70% of school shootings since 1999 has been under the age of 18, according to the Post. The median age: 16.

Last week’s slaying of 19 fourth graders and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was no exception.

The killer was 18 years old and armed with an AR-15 rifle purchased along with 375 ounds of ammunition just days before the massacre.

His rifle, and another found in his car, were manufactured by Daniel Defense, a Georgia company that, according to news accounts, has used “Star Wars” characters and the “Call of Duty” video game to market civilian knockoffs of assault weapons used by the military.

School shootings aren’t inevitable. Just as higher safety standards reduced auto fatalities and restrictions on tobacco advertising reduced teen smoking, common-sense laws can protect children and save lives without preventing law-abiding citizens from owning firearms.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, has been trying to pass a federal law requiring background checks prior to all gun sales since 2012, when 26 first graders were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. The goal is simple: Keep guns away from dangerous and unstable people.

But too many of Thompson’s colleagues, especially Republicans, respond to school shootings with calls to arm teachers or turn schools into virtual fortresses, couple with continued resistance to gun safety rules. Meanwhile, young children are subjected to “active shooter drills.”

Maybe this time will be different. On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee will take up a bill that would raise the minimum age to purchase some semi-automatic rifles to 21 — matching a California law overturned this month by a federal appeals court panel.

The bill, which also would ban high-capacity ammunition magazines that allow shooters to kill more people more quickly, is likely to pass the House. The test will be in the Senate, where Thompson’s background check bill has been bottled up for more than a year. A small group of senators, Democrats and Republicans, say they’re trying to reach a compromise. Lives, including children’s lives, depend on it.

