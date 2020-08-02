PD Editorial: Don’ let sate lawmakers take away your newspaper

About three-quarters of Press Democrat subscribers get the newspaper delivered to their homes.

Readers frequently ask whether ink on paper will go the way of the passenger pigeon as the world turns increasingly digital. We hope that won’t happen anytime soon.

But the state Legislature is putting home delivery of newspapers in jeopardy.

Beginning Jan. 1, publishers will be prohibited from using independent contractors to deliver newspapers, a practice that dates back generations.

Faced with the added expense of hiring delivery people, some newspapers will close. The Sacramento Bee and its affiliated papers already stopped publishing on Saturdays to ease the bite. Others, including The Press Democrat, may eliminate home delivery in some areas.

It isn’t too late for lawmakers to reverse course, but the clock is ticking with little sign of movement in Sacramento.

Newspaper carriers are collateral damage in a high-stakes fight between organized labor and gig economy giants like Uber and Lyft that grew out of a 2018 state Supreme Court decision that established a three-part test to distinguish independent contractors from statutory employees.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego, a former union organizer, followed up with AB 5, a bill that goes even further, tacking on expenses that could upend not only the emerging gig economy but traditional employment relationships. AB 5, which took effect Jan. 1, exempted doctors and lawyers and a number of other politically connected occupations. The bill also included a one-year exemption for newspaper carriers.

Uber and Lyft responded by bankrolling Proposition 22 on the Nov. 3 ballot to free themselves to continue using independent contractors.

Gonzalez is a back with AB 1850, which adds exemptions for musicians, recording industry workers, youth sports coaches, competition judges and freelance writers and photographers. But she has refused to exempt newspaper carriers.

To put the issue in context, Sonoma Media Investments, which owns The Press Democrat and other local publications, employs about 60 journalists and contracts with about 110 carriers.

Most carriers have other jobs, and many have informal arrangements with family members or friends to cover one or two days a week. Because labor laws limit statutory employees’ hours, and we publish every day, The Press Democrat would have to hire twice as many carriers to maintain seven-day delivery throughout our present circulation area.

The newspaper business was struggling before AB 5, and the coronavirus delivered another body blow. In California, 18 papers have suspended publication in the past five months.

Newspapers serve a critical function in our democracy — reporting on current events and holding public officials and institutions accountable. Journalism is more important than ever with a pandemic, a recession, elections and a burgeoning social justice movement with clashes in the streets between demonstrators and federal agents. Slate mailers from special interest groups and tweets from politicians are no substitute for dogged reporters asking tough questions.

Most state legislation has been shelved because of the coronavirus pandemic, and lawmakers have until Aug. 31 to complete their work.

AB 1850 already cleared the Assembly, with all three local Assembly members — Cecilia Aguilar-Curry of Winters, Marc Levine of San Rafael and Jim Wood of Santa Rosa — voting in favor. We call on our local senators — Bill Dodd of Napa and Mike McGuire of Healdsburg — to oppose AB 1850 in the Senate unless it is amended to ensure uninterrupted home delivery of newspapers in California.

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.