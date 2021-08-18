PD Editorial: Don’t belittle the unvaccinated; reason with them

About two-thirds of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s better than the national rate, but still not where it needs to be. Today, The Press Democrat joins news organizations across the country urging vaccine-hesitant readers to reconsider — for themselves, for their families and for their community.

Vaccinated Americans are growing increasingly frustrated, angry even, with their unvaccinated neighbors. They press for mandates, vaccine passports and masking. Those are reasonable responses.

Frustrated, angry people aren’t always reasonable, though, especially when others’ actions — or inactions — increase danger for them and theirs. They lash out on social media with invective and insults. The smallest among them lose their compassion. “Let the unvaccinated catch COVID and die, if that’s what they want,” they whisper amongst themselves though they might not say it in polite company. Things have grown so heated that there was a stabbing during a fight at an anti-vaccination rally last weekend in Los Angeles.

Berating people rarely accomplishes more than causing them to dig in their heels. People have many reasons for not getting vaccinated, some better than others. It’s better to engage them persuasively and with accurate information than hostility and disdain.

For some people, not vaccinating is a matter of access and convenience. Families might not be able to risk losing income for the day or two it takes some people to recover after the injections. Others, especially in low-income communities and communities of color, might have difficulty accessing the same health care resources that wealthier communities take for granted. They deserve assistance, not opprobrium.

Other unvaccinated people worry that the vaccines might not be safe. They correctly note that current vaccines are available on an emergency authorization, not full Food and Drug Administration approval. Shouting will not undo their skepticism, but pointing out how incredibly safe the vaccines are might. The FDA finishing its work for full approval and authorizing use in children also would help tremendously.

The number of people who have experienced serious problems after a COIVD vaccine injection is vanishingly small next to the tens of millions in America who had nothing worse than a sore arm and, perhaps, an uncomfortable day or two. The risk of serious, long-term health outcomes from contracting the virus far outweigh the tiny risk of vaccination.

That goes double as the delta variant rampages through unvaccinated groups and fills hospitals beyond capacity. Any temporary discomfort is a small price for protection and preventing the spread of the virus to people who are unvaccinated not by choice but by circumstances.

Then there are the people who see skipping vaccination as a political statement. They might be the hardest to reach but are among the most important to persuade. Conspiracy theories and misinformation abound online. The best response is accuracy, a calm demeanor and a conversation.

A vaccine is not a political statement. It is a health decision in the same way that someone who refuses to exercise makes a health decision. Not getting vaccinated advances no candidate nor agenda. What it does is risk your health and that of the people around you. Infection numbers are rising rapidly. Vaccination is the best, safest defense against it.

