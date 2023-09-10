PD Editorial: Don’t close the door on public meetings

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

As California lawmakers race toward adjournment this week, they stand poised to slam the door on the public.

Legislators already erased open meeting rules for a commission reviewing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to turn San Quentin into a rehabilitation facility. Now, three bills awaiting final action in the state Senate and Assembly would repeal aspects of California’s open meeting laws elsewhere in state and local government.

Senate Bill 544 would do away with a requirement that state boards and commissions conduct all their public meetings in, well, public.

No need to face constituents and look them in the eye.

Commissioners could literally phone it in.

Dozens of state boards and commissions make sweeping policy and fiscal decisions affecting 39 million California residents on scores of consequential subjects — coastal access, air quality, water rights, utility rates, public school textbooks and graduation requirements, and expenditures of billions of tax dollars for roads and transit, to name just a few.

During the pandemic, public meetings on Zoom and other online platforms were a necessity. They allowed the business of government to continue without risking the spread of COVID-19.

Yet as anyone who stared at a frozen screen or struggled with an unstable internet connection knows, virtual meetings can be a nuisance. Even if the technology was flawless, they’re no substitute for face-to-face conversations.

The state’s emergency declaration expired in February, but SB 544 would bring back the exemption to public meeting rules for state boards and commissions. The bill cleared the Senate on a 26-3 vote, with Democrats Bill Dodd of Napa, and Mike McGuire of Healdsburg voting aye. It’s now on the Assembly floor.

Assembly amendments would require a quorum to be physically present for half of a commission’s annual meetings.

Even if that makes this bill half as bad — and we aren’t convinced half the board, half the time is any improvement — SB 544 is contrary to the principles of the Bagley-Keene Act, the 1967 open-meeting law co-sponsored by two former North Bay legislators, Democrat Barry Keene of Sonoma County and Republican Bill Bagley of Marin County.

Senate Bill 537, also awaiting an Assembly vote, would eliminate numerous notice and access requirements in the Ralph M. Brown Act, the open-meeting law for local government, for local commissions with multicounty jurisdictions — think SMART or the Metropolitan Transportation Commission — if they hold hybrid meetings, with some members online and some present in meeting halls.

Assembly Bill 721 would scale back existing public notice requirements for California school districts before adopting their annual budgets.

School districts are required to publish a notice in a newspaper prior to their annual budget hearing. Beginning in 2027, AB 721 would allow districts to instead place the announcement on their websites.

Supporters present it as a cost-saving measure — though a legislative analysis said the average cost of a public notice is $450. Moreover, not everyone has internet service, and school district websites have a niche audience, making it unlikely that anyone other than insiders would see the notice.

It’s disappointing that not a single legislator has voted against AB 721, which is awaiting a final vote in the Assembly.

California has a proud tradition of open and transparent government. These bills would point the state in the opposite direction. If any of them pass out of the Legislature, Gov. Gavin Newsom shouldn’t hesitate to exercise his veto.

