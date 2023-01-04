PD Editorial: Don’t count on a drought-buster

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The storm door is open — at least for now.

An atmospheric river battered Northern California this past weekend. The North Bay was largely spared, but torrential rain across much of the region lifted streams over their banks, trapped cars as roadways became routes for kayaks and canoes, and flooded homes and businesses from San Francisco to Sacramento.

The National Weather Service says another “truly … brutal system” will slam Northern California on Wednesday. This time, Sonoma County appears to be in the path. That could mean fierce wind gusts, intense rain, flooded roads, mudslides and power outages. By Friday, the Russian River is expected to reach flood stage in Guerneville.

Our advice is nothing profound: Don’t add to the challenges already facing first responders. Stay home if you can, but heed evacuation orders. Don’t park near a stream or drive into deep water — just 2 feet can render a car inoperable — and keep a respectful distance from crashing surf. Stock up on batteries and make sure you have a radio, in case of power outages. Our newsroom colleagues will be out covering the storm and posting the latest updates on pressdemocrat.com.

Finally, as much as we would welcome a return to normal precipitation patterns, don’t count on this storm being a drought-buster.

We have been here before. By this date one year ago, Santa Rosa already had recorded 21.8 inches of rain for the season. Historically, January and February are among the wettest months of the year. But over the next nine months, there was less than 6 inches of rain, and water conservation remained a necessity.

These boom-and-bust cycles are results of a warming climate and will require ongoing conservation as well as new strategies for water management.

Because even dry years usually have some large winter storms, Sonoma Water plans to divert high flows from the Russian River into injection wells that can be tapped during dry summer months. The target date for an aquifer recharge program is 2025.

With recent rainfall, the water level in Lake Sonoma is once again rising after dropping to a record low in November. However, it would take many more storms to bring the North Bay’s primary storage for drinking water back to normal levels.

A new forecasting system has enhanced management of Lake Mendocino, the North Bay’s other big reservoir, preserving more water during the winter. A similar model is being developed for Lake Sonoma.

The state’s largest reservoirs are also far below average levels for January. But the Sierra snowpack is nearly double its historic average, with more on the way, offering some hope that water supplies might be replenished in the spring.

Still, California just completed the driest three years on record, and given ocean conditions, this was expected to be another dry winter. It still could be. So even if this week’s rain brings some much-needed relief, don’t waste a drop.

