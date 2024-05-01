PD Editorial: Don’t extend unemployment benefits to striking workers

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Democratic lawmakers have resurrected a bad idea from last year that even a governor from their own party didn’t support. They want to extend unemployment benefits to workers who go on strike.

There are principled reasons lawmakers should set aside Senate Bill 1116. Unemployment benefits are supposed to provide a safety net for people who fall into hard times, not for those who jump voluntarily. Hence, it covers the laid-off worker, not the worker who quits. Going on strike is a choice.

Providing unemployment benefits to striking workers would create an imbalance in labor negotiations. During a strike, both sides feel the pain. The employer takes a hit to revenue and can’t deliver the normal level of goods or services. Striking workers forgo their income. Both have an incentive to meet in the middle and end the strike as soon as possible. If unemployment benefits partially offset lost wages for workers, however, that incentive diminishes on their side.

Finally, it’s a fair question whether employers, who pay unemployment insurance to fund the program, should have to subsidize striking workers at all. If the pool expands, they could have to pay higher premiums.

Gov. Gavin Newsom didn’t veto last year’s bill for any of those reasons. He was instead worried about finances. California’s unemployment system is deep in debt. “Now is not the time to increase costs or incur this sizable debt,” Newsom wrote in his veto message.

The unemployment fund became temporarily insolvent in April 2020, as millions of Californians claimed benefits during COVID-19 shutdowns, though it had been in financial straits for years. The state therefore began borrowing money from the federal government to shore up the system. The Employment Development Department forecasts the debt will reach $20.8 billion by the end of this year.

Taxpayers pay the interest on those loans — about $300 million last year alone. The Legislature also dipped into general fund dollars to chip away at the total debt, allocating $250 million in 2022 to pay off some principal.

Fraud has been a problem, too. During the pandemic, the unemployment program lost an estimated $30 billion to fraudulent claims. That, along with persistent problems processing legitimate claims has raised questions about the competency of the program’s managers.

Meanwhile, unemployment spending continues to increase, hampering efforts to reduce the program’s debt. In 2022, California paid out $5 billion to claims. This year payments are expected to reach $6.7 billion, a 34% increase in just two years.

North Bay lawmakers were nearly unanimous in supporting last year’s bill. Assembly members Damon Connolly, Jim Wood and Cecilia Aguiar-Curry as well as state Sen. Mike McGuire voted for it. Only state Sen. Bill Dodd voted no.

State finances have only gotten worse in a year. California faces a deficit of as much as $73 billion. Now isn’t the time to expand unemployment benefits to striking workers. That might be popular among labor unions that support Democrats, but it would be bad news for taxpayers, businesses and the future solvency of the entire unemployment safety net.

