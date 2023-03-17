PD Editorial: Don’t hide bond costs from voters

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

In state Sen. Scott Wiener’s world, it seems, an informed voter is a dangerous voter who might vote against local bond measures. So, Wiener introduced a bill to shroud the costs of these measures on the ballot.

Under current state law, when local governments ask voters to approve bonds, the summary on the ballot must tell voters how much they cost and for how long. The summary also must be a “true and impartial synopsis of the purpose of the proposed measure … in language that is neither argumentative nor likely to create prejudice for or against the measure.”

In other words, the government should neutrally present the costs and benefits then let voters decide. Advocacy belongs in campaigns funded by proponents and opponents not on the ballot itself. The rules apply to cities, counties, towns, school districts and other taxing districts. The rules also apply to initiative sponsors, and they cover taxes as well as bond measures.

Bonds are a form of borrowing, and they are generally repaid with property tax assessments. For example, in 2022, Santa Rosa voters found a $400 million bond measure for middle and high school upgrades and repairs on their ballot. The ballot summary explained what voters would get by levying 3 cents per $100 of assessed value. No muss, no fuss. Voters overwhelmingly passed it.

That sort of ballot transparency didn’t always exist. Voters can thank a couple of Republican-sponsored bills signed by a Democratic governor in 2015 and 2017. Before that, school districts, local governments and initiative sponsors were free to use their privileged space on the ballot not to inform but to push for passage.

Wiener’s bill would be a return to the old days. The San Francisco Democrat’s bill (SB 532) would let local governments use ballot summaries to extol the virtues of a proposed bond measure. How much will it cost? “See voter guide for measure information statement.” Just focus on the goodies. Tax increases would be relegated to the fine print in another document that voters might not have in front of them while voting.

Wiener and other supporters, displaying a sad Orwellian turn, contends the bill would increase transparency by freeing up space in the 75-word summary to talk about the benefits rather than wasting words on niggling things like how much people will have to pay.

Cities, counties, school districts, et al. love this because they believe it would make it easier to pass bond measures. If voters aren’t staring at a dollar sign with a lot of zeros after it, they are more likely to vote yes. Most probably don’t bother to dig into the minutia in the voter guide.

The funny thing is that it’s not as if including the cost has prevented tax and bond measures from passing. In fact, passage rates have gone up since the change. From 2006 to 2014 voters approved 70% of local measures. The cost statement bill passed in 2015, and from 2016 to 2022, voters approved 78% of measures.

We’d like to think that every legislator would see a bill like this and reject it out of hand as a rollback of transparency that hasn’t harmed efforts to raise local taxes or pass bonds for local schools. But in 2019, lawmakers passed a similar Wiener bill. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed it. If this year’s model lands on the governor’s desk, he should do the same.

