PD Editorial: Don’t pull the plug on solar

Take a stroll through almost any neighborhood and you can see why California is a national leader in renewable energy.

Rooftop solar panels provide electricity to 1.5 million homes, schools and businesses and send surplus energy to the grid, reducing the state’s reliance on power generated using fossil fuels. All that clean energy is crucial to reducing planet-warming carbon emissions.

In 2021, the state energy commission reported, solar — rooftop panels and large-scale projects — accounted for 17.3% of California’s in-state power generation portfolio.

That’s a great start, but there is ample room for growth as California pursues a legislative mandate to produce 90% of the state’s energy from clean, renewable sources by 2035 and 100% by 2045.

However, a proposal headed to the California Public Utilities Commission this week threatens to curtail the state’s progress by moving too aggressively to cut rates paid by PG&E and other utilities for electricity fed onto the grid by all those rooftop solar panels.

This CPUC proposal is a marked improvement over a prior version put forth a year ago, but it still needs work.

The new plan eliminates “a grid participation fee” — call it a solar tax — that would have run about $50 a month for a typical residential customer. Another change exempts people who already have solar panels. They will continue receiving credit at retail rates for energy sent to the grid, allowing them to draw energy at night or when the sun isn’t shining at little or no cost.

However, anyone switching to solar faces an immediate 77% cut in the reimbursement rate, with further reductions over the next four years, adding five to 10 years to the time required to recoup installation costs.

There are sound reasons for revising the system, including lowering reimbursement rates. Foremost, the current model shifts grid maintenance costs from solar users to people who rely only on the grid for power. The result is higher rates for people without solar in a state where electricity already is very expensive.

Moreover, because these customers tend to be less affluent than people who have installed solar, the present system exacerbates economic inequities.

Critics of the CPUC plan claim that’s just propaganda spread by PG&E and other investor-owned utilities hoping to preserve their monopolies. However, respected consumer watchdogs have reached the same conclusion. The Utility Reform Network estimates that the added burden on people without solar is as much as $4 billion a year, Staff Writer Mary Callahan reported.

The challenge for the CPUC and state policymakers is to eliminate inequities and ensure the grid’s safety and reliability without discouraging people from joining California’s shift to clean, renewable energy.

A good first step would be phasing in the rate reductions over a longer period, perhaps five years for the initial 77% cut.

That would give people contemplating solar an incentive to act. Here’s another one: President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which increased the federal tax credit for rooftop solar from 26% to 30% and extended it through 2032.

A longer window also would provide time for state policymakers to design incentives for including battery storage in solar systems, which could reduce the risk of blackouts during periods of peak demand.

California will require more electricity to power homes, businesses, schools, hospitals and vehicles even as the state shifts to carbon-free energy sources. Pulling the plug on solar sends the state in the wrong direction.

