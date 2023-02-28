PD Editorial: Don’t surrender transparency in casino pact

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

There is a lot to like about the revised agreement between Sonoma County and the Dry Creek Pomo Indians, who own River Rock Casino in the hills above the Alexander Valley. The agreement, which goes to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, would shrink a planned hotel from 600 rooms to 300, and limit expansion of the casino to 1,500 slots and other gambling machines — half a previously announced 3,000. The tribe also will not build a second casino on its property off Highway 101 south of Petaluma before 2035 — unless the Koi nation opens its proposed casino on the outskirts of Windsor. So far, so good.

However, as critics note, the agreement cuts the public out of environmental reviews for future expansions and makes the county’s consultations with the tribe confidential. Alexander Valley residents also say they didn’t get enough input in the new agreement, and Supervisor James Gore, whose district includes the casino, said he might seek to delay action so more people can weigh in. Good idea. And use the extra time to restore transparency.

The casino has been a pretty good neighbor since it opened in 2002. Why close the lines of communication now?

