PD Editorial: Don’t tie inflation relief to car ownership

The Legislature and the governor are at loggerheads over how to help Californians reeling from steep inflation. The governor should stand down in favor of lawmakers’ plan.

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to send $400 to each car owner — $800 for Californians who own two cars. He hopes that money will offset some of the pain people are feeling at the pump.

Lawmakers want to send $200 each to taxpayers and their dependents whose household income is $125,000 or less for individuals or $250,000 or less for couples. That’s most Californians.

Both plans would provide modest relief from the harsh consumer and economic environment, but lawmakers’ plan would reach more people more equitably.

The big-picture economic numbers don’t do full justice to the magnitude of the woe that has befallen Californians and all Americans. The cost of consumer goods was up 8.6% year over year in May, the highest inflation rate in four decades.

The experience of inflation isn’t just a number, though. Groceries are shockingly more expensive than they were a year ago. Everything from fruits and vegetables to meats and grains costs more. Families struggle to make ends meet while keeping food on the table.

Higher costs also impact people’s ability to travel and will be a tough hit in a couple of months when back-to-school spending ramps up.

Meanwhile, gas prices have more than doubled in two years. The average cost of a gallon is about $6.40 in California and $6.57 in Sonoma County, exceeding the national average of $5. Even if you’re lucky and affluent enough to own an electric vehicle, the high cost of gas hits your pocketbook as it drives up transportation costs for goods and services.

Last week, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates again in hopes of cooling spending and with it inflation. That also could cool hiring, leading to higher unemployment in the short term. California has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country already. Recession could be around the corner.

The stock market has responded poorly to all of this. The major indexes are down about 20% from their highs in January. That takes a toll on retirement savings, college savings plans and other investments. It tempers economic growth.

Put it all together, and everyone is hurting financially. The wage gains during the pandemic’s labor reshuffling weren’t enough to offset inflation.

The state has a $100 billion budget surplus. Using some of that to ease the inflation crisis is a sensible one-time use of that money. It’s much more sensible, anyway, than pouring it into new programs that won’t be sustainable when state revenue returns to normal levels.

The governor’s proposal to send money to car owners is inferior because it wouldn’t reach as many people. Not all low-income Californians who need help own cars, but they still feel inflation’s sting. A car-targeted payment also sends the wrong message in a state that has made encouraging people to use public transportation a component of its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Democratic lawmakers’ plan would reach most Californians while leaving out high-earners who can more easily absorb high prices. It allows low-income Californians who don’t file taxes to apply for the money.

If inflation lingers and the economy slips into recession, there will be more pain for everyone. California should provide short-term relief to the most people in need, not just the ones who own cars.

