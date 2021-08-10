PD Editorial: Draw a gun, write a report, save lives

Staring down the barrel of a gun would frighten almost anyone — even if the person holding the gun is a trained law enforcement officer.

Until recently, there hasn’t been a lot of information collected about how often and why police officers and deputy sheriffs draw their weapons. However, data from some large police departments that keep such records suggests that it can result in substantially fewer fatal shootings without additional risk to officers.

That’s a big payoff for a little extra paperwork.

Sonoma County law enforcement agencies are rolling out new policies requiring officers to report any time they point a firearm at a person. “Every chief in this county is committed to it,” Sheriff Mark Essick said Monday.

The new policy already has been implemented by the Sheriff’s Office.

Essick’s directive followed a recommendation by the Citizens Advisory Committee, an arm of the county’s civilian oversight program. Karlene Navarro, director of the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, said it’s the first time the sheriff has accepted an advisory committee recommendation involving the use of force.

Essick said IOLERO’s recommendation was one factor in his decision, along with potential legislation and a court ruling that pointing a gun at someone constitutes a use of force.

Whatever the motivation, the advisory committee produced a well-researched recommendation, and the new policy promises better oversight of potentially deadly interactions between deputies and the citizens they are sworn to serve and protect.

For the Sheriff’s Office, it works like this: When a deputy points a gun at someone — as opposed to pointing it at the ground in what’s known as a “low ready” position — they must notify their sergeant and explain why in their report. The use of force will be reviewed by a lieutenant, and that finding will be shared with Navarro at IOLERO, who makes an annual report to the public.

The old Sheriff’s Office policy acknowledged that “individuals might perceive the display of a firearm as a potential application of force.” From our perspective, pointing a gun at someone is an application of force, regardless of who may be holding the gun.

The Citizens Advisory Committee, working with students from Sonoma State University’s criminal justice program, identified five decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court and federal appeals courts, dating back as far as 1981, that concluded drawing a weapon is a use of force and, under some circumstances, it’s an excessive use of force.

“It is not unusual for plaintiffs to bring civil actions against law enforcement for excessive use of force when officers point their firearms at them” and “juries sometimes find for the plaintiffs,” the advisory committee report said.

Given the millions of dollars spent by the county on legal settlements in recent years, it seems prudent for the Sheriff’s Office to track how, when and why deputies draw their guns or use physical force. But that isn’t the only benefit of the new policy. Essick said the information will be used to review tactics and update policies.

The ultimate goal is safety — for law enforcement officers and the public. In Dallas, which enacted a similar policy on drawing guns, a review conducted last year found fewer officer-involved shootings of unarmed suspects and fewer injuries to police officers. That’s the result we hope to see in Sonoma County, too.

