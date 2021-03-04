PD Editorial: Draw a line between charitable giving and political fundraising

When it comes to money and politics, the scandal isn’t always what is outlawed as much as what is perfectly legal.

Take, for example, “behested payments.” This is just one of the arcane mechanisms of California’s cash-fueled political system that emerged after voters finally imposed modest caps on contributions to candidates for the Legislature and statewide offices.

The caps, crafted by politicians seeking to avoid the stricter limits sought by reformers, leave plenty of room for raising money. In addition to regular campaign accounts, many politicians now have officeholder accounts and initiative accounts (initiative not required), and some of them have gone all in for behested payments.

These are contributions to nonprofits and pet projects made by donors at the explicit request of an officeholder. The gusher of money is nothing short of astonishing.

In 2020 alone, Reason magazine reports, Gov. Gavin Newsom solicited $226 million from individuals and organizations above and beyond the millions he raised for his reelection fund. “These ‘behested payments’ were a record-setting haul eclipsing all prior donations on record by nearly $100 million,” the magazine reported in its February issue.

It’s all legal, so long as payments of $5,000 or more are disclosed within 30 days.

But to put Newsom’s rainmaking in context, $226 million is about 15 times more than California budgeted this fiscal year for the Fair Political Practices Commission, the watchdog agency charged with keeping track of money flowing in and out of politicians’ bank accounts.

Newsom is just one of dozens of candidates and officeholders raising and spending money for themselves and others.

Some worthy causes benefit, and there are dividends for the rainmaking politicians. Donors probably expect something, too.

Charles Keating, a megadonor who was able to enlist help from five U.S. senators after becoming embroiled in a 1980s savings and loan scandal, was once asked whether his campaign contributions influenced the actions of recipients. He replied: “I want to say in the most forceful way I can: I certainly hope so.”

Reason reported that Newsom raised a combined $45 million from Blue Shield of California and Kaiser Permanente for one of his own initiatives, Project Roomkey, which rented hotel rooms around the state for use by homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic. Facebook paid $25 million for gift cards the governor gave to nursing home employees.

In January, Newsom tapped Blue Shield, with assistance from Kaiser, to manage vaccine distribution across the state.

Only the size of the largest contributions sets Newsom apart. His predecessor, Jerry Brown, also played the behested payment game. CalMatters reported last year on the growing number of state legislators soliciting contributions to nonprofit organizations they personally control.

After the CalMatters report, the FPPC indicated its intention to gather input on possible rules changes involving behested payments. The progress has been understandably slow during the coronavirus pandemic, although the money for behested payments seems to be flowing faster than ever.

The nonprofit sector provides a lot of important services and safety net programs, and it has been hit hard during the pandemic. We would never discourage civic-minded individuals or companies from donating money or time to worthy causes. But the FPPC should draw a bright line between charitable giving from political fundraising.

