PD Editorial: Drought requires stronger mandate for conservation

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom finally declared what the residents of Sonoma and Mendocino counties have known for months: We’re in a drought emergency. We feel it in our dry skin, and we see it on the brown landscape.

At least the local looming catastrophe has the governor’s attention. He’s been under a lot of pressure to declare a statewide drought emergency, but instead has chosen this more targeted approach. If conditions get worse in other parts of the state, Newsom says he will declare other emergencies.

That’s not unreasonable, despite the protestations of Central Valley farmers and residents of other areas on the drought precipice. Sonoma and Mendocino counties are a special case. The Russian River Basin, which supplies water here, relies almost entirely on rainfall. There’s no snow melt to help us through the summer, as there is in other parts of the state.

A lack of rain the past two years has left water reserves dangerously diminished. Lake Mendocino is at 44% normal capacity for this time of year, and Lake Sonoma is at 62%. The Russian River system serves more than half a million North Bay residents.

There is a chance of rain in the weekend forecast, but barring an unexpected deluge in the coming months, water reserves could reach historically low levels by October. And with the last major drought lasting five years and ending in 2016, there’s no telling how many years remain with this one.

Given all that, Newsom’s proclamation declaring a local emergency was welcome news. It opens aid to struggling communities and industries hardest hit by water shortages. It directs state agencies such as the Resources Agency and Water Resources Control Board to coordinate with local governments and water districts to develop water management and habitat protection strategies.

The proclamation also prioritizes public education and awareness. State and local officials will encourage voluntary actions to reduce usage through the state’s Save Our Water Campaign (saveourwater.com).

What’s notably missing from Newsom’s proclamation, however, is any conservation mandate. When questioned about that by Press Democrat Staff Writer Mary Callahan, the governor insisted that it could be possible in the future.

“We are gaming everything out,” he said. He also noted that urban water consumption is down 16% since 2013. Commendable, to be sure, but the state must do more, especially outside urban areas.

The sooner people begin saving water, the further the region will be able to stretch its dwindling resources. It would be wonderful if everyone took voluntary measures to save water, but there are selfish people who will not do so unless compelled. Their green lawn, clean car or excessively long shower is too precious to them.

Marin Water realizes this and has adopted restrictions that prohibit some wasteful activities. We wish the governor had taken the brave and necessary step of doing the same so that it applied across the entire emergency region and had the authority of the state behind it.

We understand that mandatory restrictions are controversial, and controversy is the last thing that Newsom wants as he stares down a recall election. Nevertheless, the emergency is upon us, and half-measures won’t be enough.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.