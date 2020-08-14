PD Editorial: During pandemic, UC flu shot mandate is a sensible policy

Students, faculty and staff on University of California campuses must get a flu shot by Nov. 1. UC President Janet Napolitano’s new requirement might be deemed overreach in normal times, but these times are anything but normal. Flu vaccinations will help keep everyone healthy and thereby reduce the burden on hospitals that might struggle with a resurgent pandemic when winter arrives.

Vaccination inhibits spread of the flu. Whether students are on campus or distant learning from home, the more people who are vaccinated, the less a flu virus is able to infect a community. As with other diseases, herd immunity matters. Protecting oneself protects everyone else.

This year, such protection is especially important because of COVID-19. Like influenza, COVID-19 causes respiratory symptoms, sometimes severe. Bring the two of them together, and what might be a manageable single illness could compound into something deadly. As anyone who has had the flu knows, the body is weakened and vulnerable at that time.

Symptomatic synergies aside, the bigger problem is the potential strain placed on hospitals and clinics. If health care providers must expend resources on treating the flu, there will be less personal protective equipment, drugs and ventilators to go around for COVID-19. A bad, concurrent outbreak of flu and coronavirus could overwhelm health systems.

For most healthy, young adults, catching the flu isn’t that big of a deal. Coughing, sneezing, a fever, aches and pains – they all go away with rest, aspirin and some chicken soup. For other people, the flu is devastating. It lands them in the hospital and can even cause death.

Immunization blunts that. Research shows that people who get the flu vaccine are far less likely to wind up in the hospital. Older adults have 40% less chance of being hospitalized, and all adults have an astounding 82% reduced chance of being admitted to an intensive care unit.

Decades of widespread use have demonstrated that the flu vaccine is safe and effective. If UC’s requiring it prompts more people to get their annual shot, so much the better, especially this year.

There are, of course, exceptions. Some people have medical conditions that prevent them from getting a flu shot. Others have religious objections. In those unusual circumstances, the UC policy allows a waiver.

Cost shouldn’t be a barrier, especially for faculty, staff and their families. The university’s health plans provide flu vaccines without copays. Everyone should get it by Nov. 1.

No doubt some people will object to the flu vaccine mandate on principle or based on misinformation gleaned from the internet. This is California, after all, where anti-vaccination activists have inordinate sway. Californians and UC leaders should ignore them. It’s not as if a vaccination requirement at UC is new. Students already are required to have several standard vaccinations when they enroll. The flu shot is just one more on the list until the pandemic ends.

For everyone else, UC’s decision serves as a valuable example. Get a flu shot this fall. It only pinches for a second, and it could save your life or someone you love.

