PD Editorial: Dyspeptic voters should worry Sonoma County incumbents

Sonoma County residents believe things are going in the wrong direction locally, and their opinions of local government have dropped. Woe awaits incumbents running for reelection in the next cycle.

The big number in an exclusive poll commissioned by The Press Democrat and conducted by David Binder Research, an independent firm, is 62%. That’s the portion of survey respondents who said that quality of life in the county had become worse in the past few years. Only 6% said it had gotten better.

Nor do people see improvement on the horizon. Only 30% of respondents said the county is on the right track compared with 43% who said things are off on the wrong track. That’s 13 points underwater. Three years ago, when The Press Democrat did a similar survey, people were more optimistic, with 54% saying things were on the right track compared with 29% on the wrong track.

Sonoma County has faced more than its share of challenges in the past few years. Wildfires and drought and COVID have scarred the community and remain ongoing challenges. County supervisors and city council members can’t solve those environmental and public health catastrophes unfolding in real time.

On other issues, though, residents might legitimately wonder what progress leaders have made.

Respondents were most concerned about homelessness and its effects on quality of life. Almost half identified homelessness as a major issue facing the county, up from about a third three years ago. And 89% of respondents said homelessness has been getting worse.

Other major issues that respondents identified were crime, drugs and gangs; road quality; and the costs of renting or owning a home.

Housing costs might be the bright spot in an otherwise dismal assessment of life in Sonoma County. Since 2018, people are less concerned about the cost of rent and homeownership. Then, about a third of people thought both were a major issue. Today, only 10% cite rent costs and 24% cite the cost of owning a home as major issues. That’s an improvement, even if work remains.

Respondents gave local elected bodies low marks. Only 35% of respondents had a favorable view of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors vs. 38% with an unfavorable view. In 2018, those numbers were 49% favorable and 21% unfavorable. Local city councils fared just as badly.

What should especially worry incumbent candidates is that poll respondents were engaged citizens. The 500 respondents all had voted in November 2020 or registered to vote since. A lot of them will vote in upcoming elections. (The survey results had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4%.)

Incumbents might take solace in one thing: Most respondents didn’t know who they are or have no opinion about them. Challengers will, though, and challengers might fare better than in a normal year.

Local officials have work to do if they want to restore optimism about the community. Some challenges are intractable; others just seem that way. The public notices when things aren’t going well, and elected officials are easy to blame. When the public believes a community is on the wrong track, it starts itching for change.

