PD Editorial: Educational disparities grow worse with sporadic school reopening

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The return of K-12 students to classrooms has been slow and erratic across the state. This all-but-lost school year will set students behind for years to come. Getting them back on track will require that leaders from the governor on down to local school districts demand students return to classrooms no later than the fall.

EdSource, an independent California education research group, has compiled data about how many students have returned to in-person instruction. The findings are discouraging.

As of the end of April, more than half (53%) of public school students, including those in charter schools, were still in virtual learning land. About a third (31%) were in a hybrid system with some in-person and some remote instruction. And only 16% of students had returned to the classroom full-time.

Education researchers already are finding that a year-plus of remote leading will leave students lagging far behind where they should be. The ones who have returned to classrooms will have some advantage over those whose school districts still haven’t reopened. The state as a whole, however, is poised to fall behind other states and countries that have reopened schools successfully.

The harm is not equally distributed across Californians. EdSource found that students in districts with a high percentage of low-income families (those with more students who qualified for free or reduced-price lunches) were far more likely to be learning from home than their peers in wealthier districts. Students whose families can afford private school are most likely to be back in the classroom. That exacerbates long-standing education disparities between rich and poor and among racial and ethnic groups.

Money alone will not solve these problems. Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature allocated $6.6 billion as incentive for schools to reopen. Clearly that didn’t work. On top of the low rate of full return, many hybrid schools did the least they could to still qualify for state money.

In Sonoma County, most schools are on some sort of hybrid learning model. A handful still were full distance learning as of April.

Some parents remain reluctant to send students back. They worry about the potential spread of COVID-19 in classrooms. Teachers’ unions also have been a roadblock to return.

A lack of firm leadership has made it all worse. The carrot of incentives to reopen failed. The governor and local leaders must exert strong pressure, directives even, to reopen schools by fall. Ideally, some will reopen for summer instruction to start to undo the lost time.

That will require more spending, but the money should be targeted toward making up lost education ground and toward helping those low-income and other struggling communities that suffered worst during the pandemic.

The good news is that with highly effective vaccines being approved for use in younger and younger people, there’s a good chance that most students could be vaccinated by fall. California law requires students be immunized for polio, measles, hepatitis B and more. Add COVID-19 to the list. Teachers, too, should get their shots.

The pandemic will have many lasting effects on California, but an undereducated generation needn’t be one of them.

