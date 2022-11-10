PD Editorial: Election results show every vote counts

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The votes are in — well, sort of.

In California, any ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday and arrive at county registrars’ offices within a week of Election Day will be counted. If the June primary is a yardstick, tens of thousands of ballots remain to be counted in Sonoma County alone.

So, just as partisan control of the House and Senate is contingent on some unsettled races, several local contests are up in the air. While final results could take up to four weeks, most outcomes will be clear as updated vote counts get posted.

Partial returns show once again that every vote counts.

As of Wednesday morning, Paul Corgono and Eric Heitz were in a dead heat — 2,479 votes apiece — for a seat on the Windsor school board.

Ronald Edwards and Brigette Mansell were separated by just 33 votes in a race to fill a vacancy on the Healdsburg City Council, and there was a 34-vote margin between Karen Nau and John Hanania in Petaluma’s 3rd City Council District.

In Santa Rosa’s most closely watched contest, Terry Sanders led Victoria Fleming by 124 votes out of 6,069 counted so far in the 4th City Council District.

With 17,895 registered voters in the district, if turnout matches the countywide projection of 65% to 70%, half the vote — perhaps more — remains to be counted.

Henry Huang, who accused Sanders of trying to push him out of the race, is running a distant third but still be a big factor in the outcome.

Four years ago, then-Councilwoman Julie Combs, who supported Fleming, attacked candidate Mary Watts as a spoiler in election week social media posts. Watts stayed in the race, but Fleming still won.

Close contests and anxious waits for election results are nothing new. However, Sonoma County’s switch to mail elections could slow the count, as voters’ signatures must be verified before ballots can be tallied.

We believe the added convenience offsets any delay in getting final results, especially if it encourages more voters to take part in local elections.

A few other observations from Tuesday’s election:

Despite an unsettled economy, Sonoma County voters once again looked favorably on local bonds and taxes. School bond measures are leading by wide margins in Forestville, Horicon, Kenwood and Santa Rosa. Early returns also favor Santa Rosa’s public safety sales tax renewal, hotel and cannabis taxes in Healdsburg, a utility users’ tax renewal in Sebastopol and a parcel tax renewal in the Schell-Vista fire district.

Big spending can backfire in a big way. Despite a record $575 million campaign with wall-to-wall TV ads, voters crushed both sports gambling initiatives on the state ballot. So far, 83% are saying no to Proposition 27, which is sponsored by big online gambling companies. Proposition 26, a rival initiative sponsored by Native American tribes, didn’t do much better, with 70% voting no. But this fight isn’t over. Bet on the rival gambling promoters to pursue legislation and, if they fail, to bankroll new initiatives.

On the national level, Republicans still could regain control of the House and/or Senate, but there was no red wave. Donald Trump appears to be the biggest loser. Most of his hand-picked candidates underperformed while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential rival for the GOP nomination, had a big night. Voters may be ready for a break, but the 2024 campaign starts now.

