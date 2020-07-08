PD Editorial: Electoral College shouldn’t alter election results

There’s a lot to dislike about the Electoral College.

Five times, including twice in the past five elections, America’s anachronistic electoral system has produced a president who lost the popular vote. So much for governments “deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Yet the U.S. Supreme Court still got it right on Monday when it upheld an Electoral College tradition.

The justices unanimously affirmed the authority of states to replace and even punish “faithless electors,” that is electors who try to exercise their own judgment in voting for president.

Voters should decide elections. The principle of majority rule is undermined too often under the presidential election system created by the framers of the Constitution. Elections would be even less democratic if they were left to the whims of the Electoral College — 538 individuals chosen mostly by the major political parties. Voters would have no assurance that their ballot counted.

Electors aren’t required by the Constitution to vote for any particular candidate. Over the years, however, a tradition developed. Forty-eight states award their electoral votes to the candidate who wins the popular vote in their state. In the other two — Maine and Nebraska — electoral votes are apportioned based on the popular vote in each congressional district, with two additional votes for the statewide winner.

Voters may not realize they are choosing electors who meet subsequently to cast the votes that actually decide the outcome.

But campaigns and elections are conducted under rules that the candidates understand; first among them is winning a majority of electoral votes to become president.

Supporters of Al Gore and Hillary Clinton were justifiably unhappy when George W. Bush was elected in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016 despite losing the popular vote. Four years ago, Clinton supporters urged Republican electors to abandon Trump, but she ended up with more defectors.

It wouldn’t be any more democratic if the outcome of a close election was reversed by the Electoral College.

In 2016, seven electors, the most ever, voted for someone other than their state’s winner. Two others were replaced after disclosing their intentions.

Ruling on cases from Washington and Colorado, the Supreme Court said states can direct the votes of presidential electors. The decision eliminates one source of uncertainty about the upcoming election, while undercutting any claims that the Electoral College is a deliberative body.

There are good arguments for deciding the presidency based on the national popular vote, just as majorities determine other offices and the outcome of ballot measures.

The Electoral College is a holdover from an era when American democracy was limited to a privileged few. State legislatures elected U.S. senators. The vote was restricted to property-owning white males.

The 15th Amendment, ratified in 1870, granted African American men the right to vote. Popular election of senators came along in 1912, and women’s suffrage in 1920.

Small states might oppose a constitutional amendment to replace the Electoral College, fearing they would lose clout as candidates focused on big states with the largest pools of popular votes.

There is an alternative. States could pledge their electors to the winner of the national popular vote. More than a dozen, including California, already have pledged to do so when enough other states agree. Monday’s ruling is one more reason for states to sign on.

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.