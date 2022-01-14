PD Editorial: Embody King’s dream by serving the community on Monday

On Monday, Americans will honor the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unlike other national holidays, MLK Day isn’t just a day off work for relaxation and maybe some reflection on the meaning of the day. It also is a day of service, a day to make a positive contribution to the community.

His leadership in the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s still reverberates today, more than 50 years after his assassination. His message was both simple and profound: We should treat all people justly and equally.

King’s “I Have a Dream” speech delivered in 1963 at the Lincoln Memorial was the peaceful and undeniable cry of a people still pushed down as second-class citizens in a country that a century before had fought a civil war over the freedom of Black Americans. The country still had not delivered on its guarantee that all people have unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

And it still hasn’t today. America has come far beyond where it was in King’s time, but the country still grapples with racism, as evidenced in the social justice protests of the past few years. Work remains to create true equity and a just society for all.

To that end, an unofficial motto for MLK Day has taken hold: “A day on, not a day off.” It is a day for us not just to remember the cause of civil rights but also that each of us has the power to improve things by volunteering.

This year, COVID-19 is the greatest barrier to volunteer service. Santa Rosa has instituted a voluntary lockdown, and attending community events with large groups is a risky proposition as the omicron variant spreads.

That doesn’t mean there is no way to honor the spirit of King’s dream, though. Commit to volunteering throughout the year. Monday might be the day when service is in people’s minds, but real impact comes from cultivating a habit of volunteerism. Find a nonprofit or social cause to support, and put in some hours every month when the current COVID crisis passes.

The true spirit of volunteering is not in gaining social cachet but quietly and anonymously doing good work. This year, that can be something as simple as giving blood during a national blood shortage. That’s what The Press Democrat is encouraging our staff to do after calling off an in-person service event because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Would-be volunteers also can look for safe outdoor options on Monday like picking up trash on neighborhood streets, in a park or in a creek bed. Even more personal, ask an older neighbor if there are some outdoor chores that need doing.

The Sonoma Ecology Center will host a creek cleanup at Nathanson Creek Preserve in Sonoma. It will be outdoors, socially distant and masks required.

“Dr. King devoted his life to equality, social justice, economic advancement and opportunity for all. This volunteer event is part of a nationwide effort to empower individuals, build community connections and celebrate Dr. King’s conviction that ‘all of life is interrelated,’ ” said Tony Passantino, the event coordinator.

On MLK Day, enjoy a day off work, reflect on King’s message and, most important, find a way to make the world a little bit better. Small, individual acts of kindness add up.

