PD Editorial: End the tyranny of the minority in the Senate

Can we finally do away with the myth that the U.S. Senate is “the world’s greatest deliberative body”? The Senate website still touts that aggrandizement, but it hasn’t been true in a long time. The filibuster saw to that.

A minority party can block legislation with a filibuster unless 60 of the 100 senators vote to end it. Defenders argue it ensures that a narrow majority can’t run roughshod over the minority party. It encourages compromise.

That would be great if it were so, but in these deeply partisan times, the filibuster is a tool of obstruction, not compromise. There is no cost and no pain for threatening a filibuster and thereby preventing legislation from passing even if it has majority support. Both major parties are guilty of abusing it, though arguably Republicans more so. In any event, Republicans are now in the minority in an evenly divided Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, breaking the ties.

Democratic activists have been itching to change the filibuster for years, and now moderates are starting to come around. After Republicans lost control of the Senate in January, they quickly deployed the filibuster to block Democrats’ priorities and refuse to negotiate in good faith.

The Constitution does not mention filibusters. Rather, the filibuster is grounded in Senate rules, and Senate rules can be changed by a majority vote.

President Joe Biden recently endorsed returning to a talking filibuster. Back in the day, filibustering senators had to stand on the Senate floor and talk. And talk. And talk. While a senator held the floor, the Senate could do nothing else. Today, the Senate has done away with that requirement. The threat of a filibuster is enough to put a bill on hold. Biden suggests returning to the old way.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who like Biden has been reluctant to end the filibuster, also is open to considering a talking filibuster. “I don’t want to turn away from Senate traditions, but I also don’t believe one party should be able to prevent votes on important bills by abusing the filibuster,” she said last week.

There are two downsides to a talking filibuster, but neither is catastrophic.

First, specifically for Democrats, undoing the filibuster now would mean that Republicans would have an unfettered ability to do what they wish next time they are in the majority. So be it. At least things would get done.

Second, talking filibusters would mean that the Senate would grind to a halt whenever one is underway. Again, so be it. They would last only as long as people could remain on their feet and talk. Perhaps after suffering through that once or twice, senators would exercise the power more judiciously than they do now.

Another interesting reform idea kicking around would require 40 votes to sustain a filibuster, instead of 60 to end it. That has a certain appeal as it would be a smaller reform and therefore more likely to gain some support from moderates. Put the onus on the obstructionists.

Any change would be a Democratic decision to strip Republicans of power at this specific moment. But if the goal of the filibuster is to force compromise, some sort of change is overdue.

