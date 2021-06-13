PD Editorial: Enjoy Tuesday’s reopening, but COVID is still out there

Tuesday probably won’t become an annual holiday, but June 15, 2021, will be a day that a lot of Californians celebrate. Most of the state finally will return to something approaching normal.

The pandemic isn’t over. COVID-19 continues to circulate. It’s just gotten a lot better. Where once there were tens of thousands of new cases and hundreds of deaths every day in California, now there are barely 1,000 new cases and just a few dozen deaths.

Thank the rapid development and deployment of vaccines. It’s hard to believe that little more than a year has passed since former President Donald Trump announced Operation Warp Speed to fast-track coronavirus vaccines. It worked, and under President Joe Biden, the nation mobilized to make vaccines available to all adults in just a few months. The vaccines have proved safe and incredibly effective.

Almost half of Californians now are fully vaccinated, which is pretty good among states. But it’s not enough to achieve herd immunity. As long as so many people refuse to be vaccinated, COVID-19 will survive. Those people put not just themselves at risk but also immunocompromised people who cannot get vaccinated and the small percentage of people for whom the vaccine does not work.

Nevertheless, things have improved enough that Gov. Gavin Newsom will lift the restrictions that have weighed down economic, social and civic life for the past year. People can go to restaurants and bars, work out at a gym and shop without social distancing and masks.

At least they may forgo masks if they have been vaccinated. The unvaccinated are still required to wear masks. Such is the price of making the choice to forgo a shot. Businesses and counties also may require stricter standards than the state, so some shops might still ask that everyone wear a mask and maintain social distancing. And no one can be prohibited from wearing a mask.

Masks will still be required on public transportation; in health care settings and long-term care facilities; indoors at schools and child care facilities; in homeless shelters; in jails; and, for at least another two weeks, in workplaces.

Californians therefore should approach Tuesday’s reopening with patience and goodwill. There will be some confusion and disagreements. A smile and willingness to err on the side of safety will go a long way to alleviate them. There’s no need to turn the local ice cream parlor into a maskless protest zone, as activists did at Rep. Jared Huffman’s town hall meeting last week in San Rafael.

Even as the state reopens, Newsom will keep his emergency powers in place. That decision already has some people crying “hypocrite,” but there are good reasons to maintain the emergency a while longer.

If the virus does surge again, Newsom will need to respond nimbly. And ending the emergency would revoke the executive orders he issued during it, like the one allowing pharmacy techs to give vaccine shots. Until those orders are no longer necessary, or the Legislature steps up and codifies them, the emergency can and should continue to chug along in the background. Still, the governor should use it increasingly sparingly as the pandemic recedes. It was never meant to be permanent.

Cheer, emit a sigh of relief, or just go about daily life on Tuesday with a little less worry. California earned it.

