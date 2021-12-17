PD Editorial: Enjoying a holiday from the drought

Here’s something to celebrate: North Coast reservoirs are once again rising.

It’s too soon to declare California’s punishing drought over, and it probably will take more than one normal rainfall year — whatever that is anymore — to end the Golden State’s water emergency.

Moreover, given changing climate conditions and the continual threat of dry years across the West, water conservation must become a permanent habit.

Nevertheless, it is uplifting to see water levels, well, lifting up.

Lake Sonoma’s storage pool climbed back above 50% this week, with 127,826 acre-feet of water behind of water Warm Springs Dam as of Thursday, according to Sonoma Water. That’s up more than 18,000 acre-feet since Sept. 30, the final day of the 2020-21 water year.

Lake Mendocino, which provided the backdrop for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first drought emergency declaration back in April, actually held a little more water on Thursday than it did on the same date one year ago, Sonoma Water data shows.

At 26,005 acre-feet, the lake outside Ukiah still is more than half empty. But it is a marked improvement from early fall, when water managers warned that Lake Mendocino could become the first major California reservoir to go dry. Ever.

What changed? Rain.

Santa Rosa has recorded 17.33 inches of precipitation since Oct. 1, compared to 13.5 inches for the previous 12 months. The story is much the same throughout the region. Meanwhile, as much as 80 inches of snow fell in small parts of the Sierra over the past week, according to a post by the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

But there still is ample reason for caution.

Despite early season storms, some of California’s largest reservoirs haven’t risen significantly. California Department of Water Resources data shows that water levels are still lower than last year at this time at the Shasta, Oroville, Trinity and Berryessa reservoirs.

Those worrisome figures are among the reasons why the state Water Resources Control Board is looking at imposing stricter rules for urban water use. Among other things, the proposed rules would prohibit watering landscaping within 48 hours of a rainstorm, spraying down sidewalks and washing vehicles with a hose that lacks a shut-off nozzle.

Another major concern is groundwater, the enormous reservoir that holds billions of gallons below the surface. Pumping has increased substantially during the drought, especially in the San Joaquin Valley, where the Los Angeles Times reports that domestic wells are running dry amid a frenzy of pumping and new well drilling by agricultural users.

Excessive pumping is causing the ground to sink as much as 1.5 feet annually in some areas, damaging roads, bridges and aqueducts. Speaking to the Times, Fran Pavely, a former state senator, described stepped up pumping during the drought as “a race to the bottom.”

In 2014, Pavely authored a law regulating groundwater in California for the first time. But the rules are being phased in over 25 years, and many of the most hotly disputed provisions, such as well monitoring and fees, have yet to be taken up.

Sonoma County recently completed plans for three impacted groundwater basins — Sonoma Valley, Petaluma Valley and the Santa Rosa Plain. The objective is to ensure sustainability of the aquifers for the next 50 years, with checkpoints built in to ensure the plans are succeeding.

Right now, no one knows if the drought is over — and if it is for how long. So keep conserving water. But this year instead of dreaming of a white Christmas, it’s probably OK if we hope for a wet Christmas instead.

