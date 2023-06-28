PD Editorial: Even Supreme Court justices should follow clear ethics rules

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court shot down a crazed, fever dream of conservative lawyers who think state legislatures are immune from judicial oversight in election matters. That was just one of the momentous cases the court is ruling on this month. Its decisions will be divisive, and those on the losing side will no doubt renew calls for court reform. Justices should heed those calls and impose clear ethical rules about disclosure and conflict of interest on themselves.

Recent news reports about questionable ethics have stoked concerns. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito are under intense scrutiny for their activities outside the court.

Thomas did not disclose two decades of gifts, many in the form of luxury trips funded by the rich and powerful. He sold a property to a wealthy supporter who fixed it up and allows Thomas’ mother to live in it. And the fact that his wife actively participates in conservative politics, including the “Stop the Steal” movement, creates reasonable doubts about his objectivity in election cases.

Alito also likes to travel on rich friends’ dime. In 2008 he went on a luxury fishing trip to Alaska on a private just owned by a hedge fund billionaire who had several cases before the court. He neither recused himself nor reported the trip.

Justices move in rarefied circles. Graduates of Ivy League law schools, especially those who have risen to the pinnacle of the judiciary, are more likely to hang out with the rich and powerful than with Joe Six-Pack, even if the six pack is a microbrew IPA.

Who their friends are is not the issue. Rather, it’s that they aren’t transparent about their gifts and don’t step aside when the public reasonably perceives a conflict.

The problem is that disclosure and ethics rules that apply to other federal employees and judges on lower courts don’t fully apply to the justices. Nor are the justices bound to step back from any case. They get to decide that for themselves, and they rarely do.

Public trust in the court has declined precipitously in recent years. Part of that is because conservatives now control the court and have issued some decidedly conservative rulings. Overturning the constitutional right to an abortion was a huge blow that cost the court reputation points. Upcoming decisions on affirmative action and President Joe Biden’s waiver of student loan debt will likely generate additional ire — from whichever side loses.

Congress could pass a law demanding greater transparency on gifts and adherence to a code of ethics like the one that applies to all other courts. But it’s an open question whether that would be constitutional — and guess who’d decide the answer. There’s also a partisan element to the debate. The current attacks are on conservative justices, making Republicans who control the House less likely to want to agree to reforms.

Better, then, that the court act to bolster its credibility. Nothing prevents Chief Justice John Roberts from working with his colleagues to develop clear rules for disclosing gifts, reporting potential conflicts and generally behaving ethically. They could model it on the ethics rules that apply to lower courts, and police themselves with real penalties.

Roberts is often seen as especially worried about the reputation and legacy of the court. The current moment of public doubt is an excellent opportunity to bolster that reputation and show that even Supreme Court justices have to follow some rules.

