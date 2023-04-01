PD Editorial: Even Trump must be accountable

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Add one more item to the list of Donald Trump’s firsts:

First person elected president without previous experience in either government or the military.

First president to be impeached twice.

And now, first ex-president to be charged with a crime.

A New York grand jury investigating hush money payments to an adult film star voted Thursday to indict the former president — a historic decision confirmed by the Manhattan district attorney’s office after numerous news reports.

The precise charges against Trump are under seal and may not be known until his arraignment next week. And prosecutors still must prove their case. An indictment is not a conviction.

Nevertheless, legal scrutiny of the ex-president affirms a foundational principle of the American justice system — no person is above the law.

Not even Donald Trump.

For most candidates, a criminal indictment would be fatal. Trump, who once boasted that he could “stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters,” may still secure the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

But he will have to answer the New York indictment — and perhaps others.

Trump is the subject of at least three ongoing criminal investigations. In Georgia, a grand jury is investigating his attempts to overturn the state’s results in the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland is reviewing Trump’s handling of classified government documents and his involvement with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

While those inquiries involve Trump’s conduct as president, the New York case stems from a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who met Trump at a Lake Tahoe golf tournament in 2006 and says they had an affair.

Trump denies the affair, but Michael Cohen, his longtime lawyer, pleaded guilty in 2018 to making the payment to secure her silence in the run up to the 2016 election. Cohen said Trump reimbursed him through his company, the Trump Organization, with payments masked as legal fees. Falsifying business records can be a crime in New York.

Sitting presidents are shielded by a Justice Department legal opinion concluding that they cannot be prosecuted for a crime while in office. Trump is the first to be charged after leaving office.

Echoing his response to his impeachments and numerous other past investigations, Trump insists he is the victim of a partisan witch hunt.

There are legitimate concerns that bringing criminal charges against a former president opens the door for partisan retribution. Yet other elected officials — mayors, governors, even a vice president — have been held accountable to the law. Ethics, character and reverence for the law, not election to the nation’s highest office, should protect former presidents from prosecution.

Trump has a long history of ignoring conventional norms and trying to bend the rules to his advantage. He hasn’t hesitated to demand criminal investigations and indictments of his political foes but now finds himself in legal jeopardy.

Like any other American, Trump is entitled to due process, a fair trial and the presumption of innocence. But, like any other American, the ex-president should be subject to the law. Because there is nothing more American than the rule of law.

