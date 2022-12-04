PD Editorial: Exempt fire settlements from income taxes

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The last thing victims of devastating wildfires need is Uncle Sam taxing their already-insufficient settlement payments.

The IRS normally treats settlement payments as taxable income. Recipients of settlements can invoke some deductions, but they still have to pay the tax collector on the rest.

When settlements are large — like when your house and almost everything you owned burned in a wildfire blamed on a utility’s power lines — the additional money can push household income into a higher tax bracket with higher marginal tax rates. An unexpectedly large tax bill can cause serious financial problems if the settlement has already been spent on rebuilding.

That’s what’s happening to recipients of settlement funds from the 2017 wildfires included in a settlement with PG&E, whose power lines sparked many of those fires. The IRS is coming to collect.

PG&E evaded responsibility for years. Court rulings and public pressure mounted. Then, as a condition of its 2020 reorganization plan, the utility entered a settlement that created a Fire Victim Trust Fund worth billions meant to provide restitution to nearly 70,000 claimants.

The funds have been slow to reach victims. So far, they have received less than half of what they are owed, and they aren’t guaranteed that payments will ever total what they lost. Many families therefore have been unable to rebuild or have moved away.

Some of the settlement money goes to lawyers and other negotiators who advocated on behalf of victims. They deserve to be paid for their work.

The prospect that the federal government will take a cut, too, adds insult to injury.

The California Department of Revenue also treats settlement payments as taxable income. But lawmakers this year sensibly carved out an exemption for fire victims under the PG&E settlement. Congress should do the same.

A bill introduced by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, would create a narrow federal exemption for the wildfire trust. It has languished in committee since the spring. The bill has bipartisan support but not momentum.

Time is running out. If lawmakers do not act this year, things will get messy quickly. Victims will have to file their 2022 federal taxes treating restitution funds as income. Theoretically Congress could retroactively undo that later, but that would be after the headaches, paperwork and accountant fees have already piled up. There’s also the uncertainty of Republicans taking over the House in January and ensuing partisan gridlock.

One-off tax exemptions are a dicey proposition, of course. Others will clamor for similar carve outs. No recipient of a settlement for damages wants to pay taxes on it.

But the wildfires were unique. State and federal lawmakers need not slide down a slippery slope.

The 2017 firestorm and 2018 Camp Fire shattered lives and upended communities. The fires left many families with nothing more than ash. They lost precious memories captured in family photos, pets, beloved heirlooms and more.

The victims of these fires did nothing wrong. They were unlucky and suffered from negligence on the part of PG&E. They aren’t getting a huge cash windfall. Rather they probably won’t be made whole.

But they will get something to help them rebuild. It’s not enough, and it’s not right, but it is what is likely to happen. If the federal government taxes it, they will get even less.

