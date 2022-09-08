PD Editorial: Experienced leaders for the North Bay

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Mike Thompson has served in the House of Representatives since 1999, and Jared Huffman has been in Congress since 2013.

Barring a political earthquake, there is every reason to believe they will be reelected Nov. 8 and return to Washington for the 118th Congress.

Huffman and Thompson are Democrats, and they represent congressional dis-tricts where Democrats hold an overwhelming advantage in voter registration. But political math is just one factor in the equation, and it misses the primary reason that North Bay voters should stick with them: Thompson and Huffman continue to deliver for their constituents.

Thompson is running in the newly drawn 4th Congressional District, which adds much of Yolo County to his longtime base in Napa and Sonoma counties. In an institution defined by seniority, the St. Helena Democrat is a senior member, chairing the revenue subcommittee and working closely with Speaker Nancy Pelosi. His proposal for renewable energy tax incentives was adopted in President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, and he secured House passage of a bill requiring universal background checks for firearms sales.

Rep. Mike Thompson

Closer to home, Thompson secured millions of dollars for projects including fire relief, the new Boys & Girls Club in Roseland and supportive housing in Rohnert Park for seniors with a history of homelessness. He also is a strong advocate for the wine industry, a cornerstone of the North Bay economy.

Huffman’s 2nd District stretches from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Oregon border. A leading voice for aggressive climate action, Huffman joined Demo-cratic holdouts in threatening to block Biden’s infrastructure bill if it wasn’t paired with a spending measure that funded climate and safety net programs. Huffman ultimately voted for the bill, which will deliver billions for California highways and transit, and some of the climate measures he favors are in the In-flation Relief Act.

Rep. Jared Huffman

Huffman has worked to broker a compromise to maintain Russian River flows vital to residents of Mendocino and northern Sonoma counties while restoring historic fisheries on the Eel River. The San Rafael Democrat also advocates greater cooperation between Marin and Sonoma counties, including explora-tion of desalination to meet North Bay water needs.

There are Republican challengers in each district, but one is missing in action and the other offers a mix of inexperience and extreme views on coronavirus vaccinations.

Douglas Brower, a former Ferndale City Council member running against Huffman, didn’t respond to invitations to meet with the editorial board or an-swer our written questions. His campaign consists of a web page with a brief bio, some family photos and the slogan, “Bringing Biblical Principles to Gov-ernance.” If he isn’t willing to elaborate on his candidacy, why trust him in na-tional office?

Matt Brock, a water treatment system worker from Vacaville, is actively cam-paigning against Thompson. He offers himself as a conservative alternative who favors secure borders, Second Amendment rights and energy independ-ence. But he offers few details about achieving his goals, and we believe his opposition to mask and vaccine mandates during COVID disqualifies him from office.

The United States is still recovering from the pandemic, the economy is in flux, climate change is causing chaos, and the largest ground war in Europe since World War II threatens to global stability. In these fraught times, the North Bay is fortunate to have capable, experienced representation in Washington. Voters should stick with Reps. Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.