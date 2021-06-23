PD Editorial: Extend the eviction moratorium one more time

California isn’t ready to end its pandemic-driven eviction moratorium. Tenants aren’t ready, the economy isn’t ready and social support systems aren’t ready. Landlords might be ready, but they don’t make a good enough case that the moratorium should end before the state has distributed billions of dollars in relief.

The moratorium is scheduled to expire at the end of the month unless lawmakers and the governor act.

The state has reopened, and businesses are hiring, but lingering unemployment and family fiscal distress leave too many tenants still unable to pay off their back rent. This is not a feint by tenants’ rights advocates. Rather, it is the unfortunate economic reality in the Golden State.

Lawmakers and the governor therefore are negotiating an extension. Tenants would like it to last until at least the end of the year or until the unemployment rate falls dramatically. Landlords, recognizing that the state isn’t quite ready but anxious for an end date, prefer September.

Linking the end of the moratorium to the unemployment rate would unfairly stick landlords with problem tenants and debt potentially indefinitely. The end of the year seems to be a reasonable target, if only because it’s hard to imagine that the state will get its act together and distribute rent relief in the next couple of months.

California has billions of dollars set aside to pay back rent for tenants earning no more than 80% of median income. But the state, counties and cities have distributed it unacceptably slowly.

The money is supposed to go to landlords to cover unpaid rent through March 2021. And there’s a lot of unpaid rent out there. By one estimate, Californians owe more than $3 billion in back rent.

But the state has been sending relief at a snail’s pace. Only $50 million so far. Cities and counties that are managing local relief programs aren’t doing much better. Sonoma County has distributed only 10% of its available funds.

Blame that in part on a poorly structured program that paid landlords only 80 cents on the dollar. They had to forgive 20% of the money contractually owed them. It was little wonder that few were lining up to eat that loss.

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to boost payments to 100%. Lawmakers should get on board with that plan. Landlords have debts and bills to pay, too. It’s no more their fault that the pandemic disrupted things than it is tenants’. It was, however, the state’s choice to forbid them from evicting people who didn’t pay their rent. It’s incumbent on the state to make them whole after that decision.

With full rent relief in place, all that will remain is distributing it better. The state and localities must do a far better job educating tenants and landlords alike about how to tap into the available funds. Get the money where it can help so that when the moratorium does end, no one will be evicted who might have been saved but for their failure to tap into rent relief.

The eviction moratorium cannot last forever. Renew it this time, but make sure that there’s a clear timeline and plan for overcoming the remaining obstacles to delivering rent relief payments.

